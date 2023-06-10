Patriots OTA takeaways: Marte Mapu has standout showing, QBs up and down during competitive drills





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are at the doorstep of opening up minicamp subsequent week however slotted in a single closing OTA consultation open to the media on Friday. Similar to Tuesday's consultation, the tempo used to be various during parts of follow, however there have been two competitive 11-on-11 classes which may be described as a tie between the offense and protection. Below we will duvet the most important takeaways from Friday's OTA consultation, which incorporates third-round select Marte Mapu opening some eyes. Marte Mapu appearing outThird-round select Marte Mapu in reality flashed his possible on Friday. While the Sacramento State product is billed as a security/linebacker hybrid, he essentially used to be enjoying within the again finish of the secondary at protection during this consultation. Mapu used to be a continuing presence across the soccer during 11-on-11s, which incorporated an interception off Bailey Zappe. Mapu additionally dropped what would were any other interception off Zappe during that moment duration of 11-on-11s on a cross supposed for wideout Ed Lee. “He’s doing real good,” Adrian Phillips mentioned of Mapu, who formally signed his rookie deal on Friday. “He’s just a guy that wants to learn. When you talk about rookies and guys coming in, that’s the main thing you want to see. He’s going to ask a million questions because he’s one of those guys who doesn’t want to get it wrong but he’s not afraid to get it wrong because he wants to learn and be the best that he can. So it’s just fun having him in the room, fun seeing him out there making plays. Seeing him grow every day. It’s fun to be a part of. ” Mapu has been dressed in a purple non-contact jersey during OTAs up to now as he recovers from a pectoral harm, however has been opening eyes along with his play in spite of the ailment. It’s essential to preface that that is nonetheless simplest June however Mapu, first-round select Christian Gonzalez (who continues to line up at the outdoor with the beginning unit), and second-round defensive finish Keion White do appear to be adjusting to the NFL rather effectively. How the QBs playedI suppose it is truthful to signify Friday’s consultation as an up-and-down day for the quarterbacks. Mac Jones used to be surgical during the 1st competitive 11-on-11 duration, finishing six of his seven passes as he marched the offense down the sector for a landing. However, Jones’ day did not finish on a prime notice. In the second one and ultimate competitive 11-on-11 portion of follow, Jones used to be simply 2 of 6 through my depend, which additionally incorporated a throw that used to be tipped on the line of scrimmage and intercepted through protection Kyle Dugger, who returned it for a would-be landing. Jones used to be additionally picked off once more during the second one 11-on-11 duration but it surely used to be dropped through linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., who might be observed doing a little pushups following the play. I additionally spotted that a few Jones’ throws had been a little in the back of his supposed receiver. That incorporated one to DeVante Parker during the general 11-on-11 duration, however the wideout bailed him out with an outstanding catch the place he needed to flip his frame again round. For the day, Jones finished 8 of 13, which used to be essentially in opposition to the first-team protection. As for Zappe, he used to be a little extra environment friendly throwing the soccer however used to be additionally going in opposition to the second one defensive unit. He used to be 7 of 10 during the 1st duration and had a pleasing would-be landing slant throw to receiver Raleigh Webb within the purple zone. He additionally had an extended landing to operating again Kevin Harris, who broke loose down the sideline. Similar to Jones, on the other hand, Zappe struggled the second one time round. While he used to be 6 of 8 during the consultation. He had one select to Mapu on a throw supposed for tight finish Matt Sokol and then will have to have thrown any other to Mapu had the rookie now not let the ball come out of his chest. I had Zappe going 13 of 18 on his throws at the day. Local prospect will get alternativeThe Patriots signed Rhode Island broad receiver Ed Lee as an undrafted loose agent previous this week and the native prospect has been getting some paintings in a couple of sides as he tries to carve out a task to doubtlessly make the staff. He has fielded kickoffs along Jabrill Peppers and seventh-round rookie Isaiah Bolden. With a few of New England’s most sensible receivers nonetheless lacking, he is additionally gotten reps at receiver. Of the 3 goals that he won from Zappe, Lee stuck two of them whilst the opposite used to be just about picked through Mapu. Jack Jones slots in reverse of GonzalezWith Jonathan Jones absent from Friday’s follow, Jack Jones used to be the following guy up at outdoor nook reverse of Gonzalez. The 2022 fourth-rounder is coming off a forged rookie season the place he broke up six passes and had two interceptions in 13 video games performed. If he can lift his recreation getting into Year 2, there shall be rather the adolescence motion happening in New England’s protection. Veteran kicker Nick Folk used to be at the box for the 1st time during those OTAs classes that had been open to the media. New England did a large number of particular groups paintings on Friday and because the staff transitions to minicamp and ultimately coaching camp probably the most notable storylines would be the combat between him and fourth-round select Chad Ryland, who would apparently have the news on the activity. AttendanceAs for who used to be now not provide during Friday’s follow, listed below are one of the most notable avid gamers lacking in motion. Of direction, Monday is the beginning of minicamp, which is necessary so all of those avid gamers (and the others that had been additionally lacking) will have to be accounted for then. 