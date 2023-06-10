Chris Paul rumors: Warriors, Lakers, Knicks among teams to watch if 12-time All-Star hits the open market

The Phoenix Suns are weighing choices relating to Chris Paul’s long run with the group and may just glance to business or waive the veteran level guard this summer season, in accordance to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

If Paul had been to be traded, the group that lands him would have to pay his complete $30 million freight subsequent season. If he had been to be waived, $15.8 million of his 2023-24 wage can be assured by means of the Suns, and Paul would hit the open market as a unfastened agent.

If the latter occurs, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indexed 4 teams to watch for as attainable Paul touchdown spots: The Lakers, Warriors, Clippers and Knicks.

The Lakers may just pay Paul with cap area, with the quantity relying on what they do with the relaxation in their roster — specifically Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt, whilst the Warriors, Knicks and Clippers would all be having a look to pay Paul between the minimal and one among the mid-level exceptions — the taxpayer mid-level exception is more or less $5 million subsequent season, whilst the non-taxpayer exception is projected at a coloration over $12 million, which the Knicks may just doubtlessly be offering.

Paul would possibly be having a look at a beginning position with both of the Los Angeles teams, relying on what the Clippers may do with Russell Westbrook must Paul signal there. Paul would without a doubt again up Steph Curry with Golden State and Jalen Brunson with New York.