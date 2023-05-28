Patrick Mahomes says it’s been a ‘smooth transition’ from Eric Bieniemy to Matt Nagy as Chiefs OC

One of the extra underrated storylines all over this offseason is that the protecting Super Bowl champions can have a new chief on offense. After Eric Bieniemy departed Kansas City to settle for the assistant head trainer/offensive coordinator place with the Washington Commanders, Matt Nagy has now ascended to OC of this high-flying Chiefs unit.

While this does provide a trade heading into 2023, there’s various familiarity with Nagy, who up to now held this place from 2016-2017 and labored with Patrick Mahomes all over his rookie season.

“It’s been easy, I think for me, just because I was here when he was the OC the first time,” Mahomes informed journalists of Nagy assuming the OC function, by the use of Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, EB will be missed. I mean the way he was able to take us and lead us to be the offense that we’ve had these last few years — so he’ll definitely be missed. But, I’m glad it’s someone that I’m comfortable with, someone that I’ve worked with before.”

Mahomes best performed one sport right through his rookie season when Nagy used to be in his first go-around as offensive coordinator as Alex Smith used to be nonetheless the group’s beginning signal-caller. However, the 45-year-old trainer has a robust historical past with Mahomes and even helped facilitate the Chiefs taking him within the 2017 NFL Draft. Last yr when Nagy used to be a senior assistant/quarterbacks trainer, Mahomes had arguably the most productive season of his profession, logging a profession excessive in passing yards and profitable his 2nd league MVP award.

Of path, with Mahomes and head trainer Andy Reid nonetheless atop the offensive masthead the pillars of Kansas City’s offense will stay even with this transition, however they’re the usage of this time all over the offseason to paintings via one of the minor adjustments.

“I think the guys are starting to learn on how he wants things done,” Mahomes stated. “Even though [it’s] the same system, it’s obviously a little bit different on the guy and the coach and stuff like that. It’s been a smooth transition so far and now it’s about kind of continuing to build and build until the season.”

This trade without a doubt does not trade how the Chiefs are being considered getting into the 2023 season as they’re the making a bet favourite to repeat as Super Bowl champions at Caesars Sportsbook and Mahomes is the odds-on favourite to repeat as league MVP.