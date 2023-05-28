2 horses die from injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing total to 12 at home of Kentucky Derby

Two horses have died the previous two days following injuries at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two horses have died the previous two days following injuries at Churchill Downs, the eleventh and twelfth fatalities during the last month at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Filly Kimberley Dream used to be euthanized after maintaining a distal sesamodean ligament rupture to her entrance leg all over Saturday’s first race. Lost in Limbo used to be euthanized following a identical harm simply sooner than the end line in Friday’s 7th race.

The observe mentioned in a free up that each injuries had been “inoperable and unrecoverable.”

As group contributors mourn the loss of the animals, the observation added, the observe is operating to resolve purpose and suitable investments to reduce chance to the game and its belongings.

“We do not accept this as suitable or tolerable and share the frustrations of the public, and in some cases, the questions to which we do not yet have answers,” the observation added. “We have been rigorously working since the opening of the meet to understand what has led to this spike and have yet to find a conclusive discernable pattern as we await the findings of ongoing investigations into those injuries and fatalities.”

Also, a Kentucky steward’s file from May 13 lists the up to now unreported dying of Bosque Redondo after completing tenth within the 7th race. The file didn’t state the harm, however the colt used to be transported to Lexington for commentary and sooner or later put down after a deficient analysis for restoration.

Churchill Downs’ observation stated it commissioned floor knowledgeable Mick Peterson to carry out further checks at the observe and that the information didn’t lift considerations. The knowledge is in keeping with prior measurements from Churchill Downs or different tracks, the observation added.

An epidemiological learn about with the Jockey Club is reviewing each and every horse to resolve undetected patterns no longer up to now known, the observation added.

