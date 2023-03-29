Pasco woman says she can’t get reliable transportation to medical care

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Up till 2017, Alice Alderman loved a complete existence. Then diabetes declared warfare on her frame.

What began as an an infection in her feet led to the amputation of her proper leg. Doctors geared up the Pasco County resident with a prosthetic, which returned a few of her mobility.

But freedom used to be short-lived—a diabetes-induced stroke robbed Alderman of her eyesight.

Then remaining yr, she fell and broke her ankle. The damage and resulting an infection threaten Alderman’s left leg except she will get common wound care.

Alderman informed ABC Action News the power to be in a position to stroll once more way the whole thing to her.

“I don’t think about hurting myself or nothing like that,” she said. “But yeah, it’s bad. I mean, I cry.”

Recovery has proved nearly unattainable as a result of Alderman stated she’s overlooked part a dozen wound care appointments.

She and her spouse Heather Dunbar stated the non-emergency medical delivery rides failed to display up to take her to important appointments between November and February. The rides are paid for via Alderman’s well being insurer.

Alderman claimed she’s made repeated calls to Access2Care, LLC, the corporate that coordinates her rides, however they do not at all times reply.

“I just was like, ‘I don’t know what to do. I might have to do something.’ So finally, I broke down and called you. I just need help,” she stated.

ABC Action News reached out to Access2Care and its mother or father corporate Global Medical Response in February.

A spokesperson replied however would handiest say the corporate is ”dedicated to serving the Tampa Bay neighborhood,” bringing up affected person confidentiality.

Alderman informed us she’s had part a dozen scheduled appointments since our touch, and the drivers have proven up for each and every pickup. She’s hopeful she’ll be in a position to stroll once more within the coming months.