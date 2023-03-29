Monument Realty Announced As Title Sponsor For PGA District In Frisco

This week, the PGA of America and Omni PGA Frisco Resort named Monument Realty because the respectable name sponsor of the brand new PGA District in Frisco.

Scheduled to open on May 2, the newly-named Monument Realty PGA District — positioned between the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and the Home of the PGA of America — is a singular vacation spot that includes a complete checklist of enticing studies and actions which might be positive to provoke each golfers and non-golfers alike.

For avid golfing enthusiasts having a look to apply quite a lot of sides in their recreation, the PGA District will come with each a two-acre hanging direction and a 10-hole par-3 direction. As neatly, the district additionally gives a PGA Coaching Center, which gives guests with golfing mentoring, membership becoming and extra from PGA Professionals.

In addition to golfing choices, the PGA District may even have a lot of eating places, buying groceries spaces, and child’s play puts that the general public can experience, which incorporates Lounge by way of Topgolf, Margaret’s Cones & Cups, Gimme Toys and the PGA Shop, to call a couple of.

“The Monument Realty PGA District at PGA Frisco will serve as a must-see destination for our guests from around the world and local residents to enjoy a one-of-a-kind golf, retail and entertainment experience,” stated PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price.

Along with being named because the name sponsor, the Frisco-based Monument Realty used to be introduced because the PGA of America’s respectable “Real Estate and Luxury Real Estate” spouse.

Since it used to be based in 2017, the North Texas actual property corporate already become the respectable actual property corporate for plenty of skilled sports activities organizations. In addition to the PGA of America of latest, Monument Realty could also be partnered with the Texas Rangers, the Dallas Cowboys and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Monument is thrilled to continue building relationships with highly respected organizations and brands across Dallas-Fort Worth and the country, as we bring the Monument PGA District to life,” stated Co-Founder Eddie Burns. “We are very excited to be both The Official Real Estate and Luxury Real Estate Partner of the PGA of America. Along with increasing our presence in Dallas-Fort Worth, this partnership will align with our mission to bring more people to North Texas through the love of sports and desire to own property in one of the fastest-growing communities in the U.S.”