Parents of Uvalde shooting victims visit school for 1st time since massacre

The visit to Robb Elementary School comes just about a yr after the tragedy.

Uvalde oldsters for the primary time on Thursday entered the school the place their youngsters have been killed nearly a yr in the past.

Nineteen children and two teachers have been killed on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School, making it the website of the second-deadliest school shooting in American historical past.

- Advertisement -

Nineteen youngsters and two lecturers have been killed within the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. ABC News

The visit comes because the small Texas group prepares to mark the one-year anniversary since the rampage, through which the shooter was once killed via legislation enforcement greater than an hour after he started firing in two study rooms.

- Advertisement -

For months, some oldsters have asked get entry to to visit the school, which has been closed since the massacre. At first, they have been denied permission because of an ongoing legal investigation. But early this yr, officers informed ABC News that the oldsters might be allowed to visit — offering that the main points might be labored out with the school district which nonetheless owns the valuables.

Nineteen youngsters and two lecturers have been killed within the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. ABC News - Advertisement -

The district plans to construct a brand new fundamental school not up to 3 miles clear of the unique construction. Plans at the demolition of Robb Elementary have not begun to be introduced.

Uvalde:365 is a constant ABC News collection targeted at the Uvalde group and the way it forges on within the shadow of tragedy.

In the wake of the shooting, some oldsters have turn into advocates of gun reform within the state, together with pushing a measure to lift the age to buy semi-automatic rifles like the single utilized by the 18-year-old gunman.

Uvalde households have additionally spoken out a criminal offense enforcement reaction right through the shooting. It took 77 mins for any of the just about 400 legislation enforcement officials assembled that day to confront the killer.

Nineteen youngsters and two lecturers have been killed within the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. ABC News

Several oldsters have additionally mentioned they have been bodily held again via officials or even handcuffed to stop them from working into the school to rescue their youngsters right through the assault.

Last fall, the Uvalde school district suspended all the district police power amid persevered grievance of the legislation enforcement reaction to the shooting.