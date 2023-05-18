What does DeSantis’ White House bid mean for GOP primary field?





After a lot anticipation and hypothesis, it’s been reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will quickly announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination for President in 2024. This news raises questions on how his possible bid may affect the primary box of the GOP.

CBS News senior White House and political correspondent, Ed O’Keefe, together with CBS News political reporter, Aaron Navarro, delve into the most recent updates in this matter. The two reporters talk about the significance of DeSantis’ possible run in shaping the Republican primary box for the impending Presidential election.

