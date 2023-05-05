Panthers GM says Andy Dalton could start over Bryce Young to open the 2023 season





Bryce Young, the best select on this 12 months’s NFL Draft, won’t essentially start as the quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. According to Panthers common supervisor Scott Fitterer, even supposing Young was once decided on with the best select in the draft, he’s going to have to earn the beginning activity. Andy Dalton these days holds the best quarterback place on the workforce’s intensity chart, and Fitterer made it transparent that Dalton is the beginning QB “Right now.” He additional added that once Young or Matt Corral are in a position, they are going to move in. However, till then, the place is earned thru an open pageant.

- Advertisement -

Following the draft, Panthers head trainer Frank Reich additionally emphasised the significance of finding out first earlier than getting into the limelight. He needs Young to take it gradual through finding out the offense and getting to know the workforce earlier than being thrust into the beginning place. Reich stated that despite the fact that Young begins as the backup, he most probably would possibly not be in that place for lengthy. However, the Panthers would possibly not permit Young’s draft standing to affect their choice. They need their coaches to make a decision when the proper time for him to start is.

Despite Young’s draft standing, the workforce needs to wait till he is in a position to tackle the beginning place. They do not have a timeline or any power to make him the opening day starter. The workforce needs Young to earn it and achieve success as soon as he’s taking on that function. The Panthers see Young as the quarterback of the long term, however that long term won’t come with beginning for the workforce in Week 1.