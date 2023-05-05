Yankees vs. Rays: Four things to know, series prediction as AL East rivals meet at Tropicana Field





On Friday night time, the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays will open a three-game series at Tropicana Field. This would be the first time the 2 AL East rivals will meet this season and they’re getting into the weekend in very other positions. The Rays began off the season with a record-tying 13-game profitable streak, and the 3rd staff within the trendy technology to win 27 out in their first 32 video games. In distinction, the Yankees have not begun to win greater than two video games in a row. Here are the present AL East standings as of Friday morning:

– Tampa Bay Rays: 26-6

– Baltimore Orioles: 21-10 (4.5 GB)

– Boston Red Sox: 19-14 (7.5 GB)

– Toronto Blue Jays: 18-14 (8 GB)

– New York Yankees: 17-15 (9.0 GB)

This series carries numerous importance for the last-place Yankees. Although it’s nonetheless early within the season, this series could also be their final probability to stay their AL East identify hopes alive. They are taking part in within the hardest department in baseball and feature already exhausted their margin of error. Furthermore, with a sweep from the Rays, they may doubtlessly bury the Yankees altogether. Yankees GM Brian Cashman mentioned previous this week, “Don’t count us out. Don’t give up on us. We got a good group of people player-wise, staff-wise, support staff-wise. It’s a championship-caliber operation.”

The Yankees vs. Rays series going down at Tropicana Field is as follows:

Friday,



