Panthers’ Adam Thielen opens up about Vikings departure, says ‘they had a different vision for me’

Adam Thielen’s upward push to popularity within the NFL is an incredible fatherland Cinderella tale. As a Minnesota local, he signed on with the Vikings after going undrafted and collaborating in a rookie tryout consultation. Eventually, he was an All-Pro receiver with a couple of thousand-yard campaigns underneath his belt. However, all of it got here to a bittersweet finish this offseason because the Vikings launched him because of diminishing manufacturing together with wage cap constraints.

Thielen, who completed his profession in Minnesota score fourth at the Vikings all-time receiving yards record and 3rd in receptions and receiving touchdowns, signed with the Carolina Panthers in loose company and is now slated to play for a workforce out of doors of Minnesota for the primary time in his lifestyles. His contract with the Panthers is price $25 million over 3 seasons, and he will get to paintings with quarterback Bryce Young, who used to be taken No. 1 total on the 2023 NFL Draft.

- Advertisement -

On the “Daily Delivery” podcast, Thielen shared his ideas about leaving the Vikings and mentioned, “It was a bummer. I didn’t want to leave Minnesota. I wanted to end my career there. Obviously, that would be the perfect fairy tale way to do it, right? But that’s not reality. I’m so thankful for that organization, (general manager) Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah) and (Kevin O’Connell) and the staff. The way they handled this throughout the process was first-class.”

Regarding his go out from the Vikings, Thielen added, “It was just pretty clear that they had a different vision for me than maybe I had for a way that I could help the team win games. There wasn’t a wrong thing. There wasn’t disrespect on either side. I think it was just time for both sides to move on.”







Thielen’s cap price for 2023 used to be roughly $19



