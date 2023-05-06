3 families suffer after gunman injures man, kills boy, commits suicide in Broward

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The aftermath of a taking pictures left two families grieving and every other in anguish on Saturday afternoon in South Florida. Syed Nabigh Ali, a 12-year-old Fifth-grade pupil who loved taking part in chess and had long gone out together with his older brother to get ice cream, and Darren Rosenthal, 29, who was once thought to be a homicide suspect through Broward Sheriff’s Office murder detectives each misplaced their lives after Rosenthal shot a person after which became the gun on Syed earlier than taking his personal existence. The guy who was once shot was once hospitalized, however no additional information about his id or situation had been to be had on the time of writing. The tragic occasions opened up simply after 11:15 p.m. on the 7-Eleven retailer on Stirling Road in Dania Beach.

Syed’s older brother, Syed Talaal Ali, was once a witness to the violence and was once devastated through the enjoy. On Friday, he attended his brother’s Islamic funeral and burial on the Muslim Cemetery of Miami-Dade close to Hialeah, the place he spoke movingly about his more youthful sibling. “Honestly, he was once an overly type and loving particular person and there was once no person who hated him, everybody cherished him,” he stated.

Broward County Crime Stoppers are willing to collect extra information concerning the case. If you could have any main points that may well be useful, you’re suggested to name them at 954-493-8477.

