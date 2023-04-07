Pantego SWAT standoff: Police believe suspect is armed

Authorities say a deputy fired their weapon because the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and Pantego Police done a warrant.

PANTEGO, Texas — Residents had been evacuated in an area within the town of Pantego as a police standoff continues at a house, officers stated Thursday night.

Police in Pantego, which is situated inside the City of Arlington close to Park Row Drive and Bowen Road, stated the incident started round 4:20 p.m. Thursday when the dep. and Tarrant County sheriff's deputies have been executing a warrant at a house alongside Grant Place.

Authorities have been seeking to make touch with an individual on the house when that particular person displayed a gun, consistent with officers.

Shortly thereafter, officers stated a deputy fired their weapon. It’s unclear if the individual in the house fired pictures as neatly. Officials stated they do not believe someone used to be hit by means of the deputy’s gunshot.

Officials stated the individual went again inside of the house as government pulled again. A standoff then ensued, and has been ongoing for a number of hours.

The Arlington Police Department additionally spoke back to the scene. SWAT automobiles may well be noticed across the group.

Officials stated citizens within the space have additionally been both evacuated or ordered to refuge in position amid the standoff.