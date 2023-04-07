Sweetgreen changes salad name after Chipotle lawsuit

Chipotle sued Sweetgreen over the Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl the rival eating place chain added to its menu remaining week.

LOS ANGELES — A lawsuit over a salad has been tossed.

Sweetgreen stated Thursday it'll trade the name of considered one of its salads based on a lawsuit filed previous this week by means of Chipotle.

Los Angeles-based Sweetgreen added the Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl to its menu last week. On Tuesday, Chipotle sued Sweetgreen in federal court docket in California, pronouncing the rival eating place chain was once infringing on its trademark by means of the usage of the phrase “chipotle” — a jalapeno chili pepper that has been smoked and dried — to promote a product this is very similar to a salad that Chipotle sells.

Sweetgreen stated it’ll trade the name of the salad to Chicken + Chipotle Pepper Bowl as a part of an settlement to unravel the lawsuit.

"We are looking forward to putting this lawsuit behind us as we continue to connect more people to real food," Sweetgreen stated in a remark.

Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle stated it was once happy that Sweetgreen is converting the name and believes the brand new name protects its emblems.