Outdoor Voices summer sale: Save 30% on leggings, exercise dresses and athletic wear

Outdoor Voices is lately providing main reductions on stylish exercise equipment for his or her summer sale. From the treadmill to the pickleball courts to {golfing}, Outdoor Voices has the must-have athletic attire for any summer exercise. Known for his or her at ease and sturdy leggings, sports activities bras, and activewear, Outdoor Voices’ clothes may also be expensive, however now you’ll get a ton of significant summer kinds for 30% off. Keep studying to find the most efficient offers on the Outdoor Voices summer sale.

Top merchandise on this article

Check out the whole sale: Shop the entire Outdoor Voices offers

Outdoor Voices exercise get dressed (white), $69 (diminished from $100)

Best offers on the Outdoor Voices summer sale

Save on exercise leggings, shorts, polos and extra all over the Outdoor Voices Summer Favorites sale.

Outdoor Voices SeamlessSmooth 7/8 leggings: $54













These comfortable, stretchy leggings are ideal for your summer jogs or fitness center classes. They are made with squat-proof opaque material and function a large waistband.

Outdoor Voices SeamlessSmooth shorts













The Outdoor Voices SeamlessSmooth shorts function the similar comfortable material and vast waistband to be had within the SeamlessSmooth 7/8 leggings, however in a shorter duration that is absolute best for out of doors summer workout routines or indoor sizzling yoga categories.

Outdoor Voices SeamlessSmooth Longline sports activities bra: $33













This midweight, calmly supportive sports activities bra pairs completely with the SeamlessSmooth leggings or shorts to finish your go-to summer exercise set.

Outdoor Voices exercise get dressed: $69









The extremely fashionable Outdoor Voices exercise get dressed is on sale for 30% off within the white colorway. This light-weight get dressed is sporty, flattering and useful for out of doors summer workout routines. It options adjustable strap and a integrated shorts liner with wallet.

CBS Essentials senior creator Lily Rose says she likes this exercise get dressed as it would possibly not display sweat. “I play tennis in this dress,” she says. “I have it in the light green color and was concerned that it might show sweaty patches, but miraculously I’ve never had any visible damp spots, even when I’m playing hard!”

Outdoor Voices exercise get dressed (white), $69 (diminished from $100)