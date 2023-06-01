Houston police chase ends in Rice Village | Houston, Texas crime

On Thursday at midday, a police chase started in Houston’s Montrose space and ended in Rice Village. The suspect’s automobile was once tried to be pulled over by means of the police on Montrose Blvd. close to West Gray, the cause of which remains to be unknown. The suspect fled the scene and drove previous a number of companies and eating places on Montrose all through lunchtime. The chase got here to an finish on University Blvd close to Kelvin Dr. in the Rice Village buying groceries space, the place the suspect was once detained by means of the police, in line with HPD (Houston Police Department). HPD discussed that all through the chase, the suspect hit no less than one different automobile, however there have been no reported accidents.

Stay tuned for additional updates in this growing tale.

