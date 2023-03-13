Oscars 2023 live updates: Show highlights and winners | Texas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — keFollow alongside for real-time updates on the 2023 Oscars from The Associated Press — at the decidedly not red carpet, within the Dolby Theatre and in the back of the scenes. Live updates are dropped at you by means of AP newshounds in Los Angeles and across the nation.

What to understand:

— “Everything Everywhere All at Once” had a big night

— Lady Gaga and Rihanna took the level as performers, however misplaced to “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

— Speeches have been extremely emotional, from the likes of supreme supporting actor Ke Huy Quan, supreme supporting actress Jamie Lee Curtis, dress design winner Ruth E. Carter and Yulia Navalnaya — accepting for the “Navalny” documentary

MICHELLE YEOH’S MOM CELEBRATES IN MALAYSIA

Janet Yeoh, 2nd from proper, watched her daughter win an Oscar from a live viewing tournament at a cinema in Kuala Lumpur.

A LONG TIME COMING

Per standard, the telecast ran over the three-hour mark, finishing just a bit after 8:30 p.m. Pacific.

During that point, host Jimmy Kimmel made 5 references to The Slap, for somebody protecting observe like AP reporter Tim Reynolds has been doing all night time.

‘EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE’ IS THE NIGHT’S BIG WINNER

With seven awards, the awards season Cinderella was once the Oscars’ large winner. Capping an enormous haul at Hollywood’s largest night time, the film gained supreme image to near the night time.

Going into the night time with 11 nods, the movie helmed by means of the duo referred to as the Daniels additionally picked up awards for supreme actress (Michelle Yeoh), supreme supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan), supreme supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), supreme director, supreme unique screenplay and supreme movie modifying.

HARRISON FORD PRESENTS BEST PICTURE OSCAR — AGAIN

Harrison Ford offered the Oscar for supreme image solo this night, after Glenn Close needed to drop out as a result of a COVID-19 prognosis. Ford up to now offered the highest award in 1999 to “Shakespeare in Love.”

After saying the win for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Ford shared a short lived second together with his “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” co-star — and this night’s supreme supporting actor winner — Ke Huy Quan.

A HISTORIC WIN FOR YEOH

For Michelle Yeoh, it was once an Oscar.

For Asian girls, it was once historical past.

Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) turned into the primary Asian girl to win supreme actress.

Like many winners, she let the sentiments out when she were given on level. Clutching at her chest, she laughed nervously, took a deep breath and mentioned “thank you” two times.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me, watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” Yeoh mentioned, as she hoisted the statuette. “And ladies,” the 60-year-old Malaysian-born actor added, “don’t let anybody tell you are ever past your prime.”

BRENDAN FRASER WINS FOR ‘THE WHALE’

Brendan Fraser was once “The Whale.”

He’s now the winner.

Fraser’s adventure is whole. He’s an Oscar winner, after the efficiency of his lifetime. Fraser gained Best Actor for “The Whale” on Sunday on the Oscars, the group on the Dolby Theater erupting in what looked like probably the most loudest ovations of the night time when he was once introduced.

“I started in this business 30 years ago. Things didn’t come easily to me but there was a facility that I didn’t appreciate at the time until it stopped,” an emotional Fraser mentioned. “I just wanted to say thank you for this acknowledgment.”

THE DANIELS BRING ‘EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE’ TO 5 OSCARS

With the win for best director, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert brings the awards season Cinderella to 5 Oscars — and supreme actress and supreme image nonetheless lie forward.

The Daniels additionally picked up a supreme unique screenplay Oscar. The film has additionally picked up wins in modifying, supporting actor and supporting actress.

In accepting the directing award, Kwan subverted the Asian dad trope by means of telling his son that profitable an Oscar isn’t commonplace — and he gained’t need to live as much as this.

Scheinert used his speech to underscore that drag will have to no longer be underneath assault, as it’s been from conservative activists.

“We want to dedicate this to the mommies, all the mommies of the world, to our moms, specifically to my mom and dad, Ken and Becky, thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films or really perverted comedy films or dressing in drag as a kid — which is a threat to nobody,” Scheinert mentioned.

KIMMEL WITH A JAN. 6 ZING

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t face up to an opportunity to make a Jan. 6 reference after the Oscar for modifying was once passed out.

“Editors do amazing things,” Kimmel mentioned. “Editors can turn 44,000 hours of violent insurrection footage into a respectful sightseeing tour of The Capitol. Their work is underappreciated.”

It was once an obtrusive connection with how Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was once given photos so he may just release a brand new effort to provide an explanation for away the fatal Capitol assault, linking the Republican Party ever extra carefully to pro-Trump conspiracy theories in regards to the 2021 rebel.

IN MEMORIAM

John Travolta choked up whilst introducing the In Memoriam phase, which was once soundtracked by means of Lenny Kravitz’s live efficiency.

Without pronouncing any particular names, he spoke of the ones “who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” Travolta mentioned in a transparent connection with his “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John. She died closing August and was once the primary identify proven.

With perennial lawsuits in regards to the phase with the exception of some figures, a site was once flashed on the finish, encouraging other folks to take a look at legends misplaced. Among the numerous who have been remembered all through the telecast: Irene Cara, Ray Liotta, Nichelle Nichols, Angela Lansbury, Louise Fletcher, Burt Bacharach, Mary Alice, Gina Lollobrigida, James Caan and Raquel Welch. Among those that weren’t: the not too long ago deceased actors Tom Sizemore and Robert Blake.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG GOES TO ‘NAATU NAATU’

After 5 performances, the Oscar for unique tune is in the end introduced: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.”

The tune from the Telugu-language movie was once carried out by means of playback singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj and a phalanx of dancers previous within the night time.

“RRR has to win, pride of every Indian … and has put me at the top of the world,” M.M. Keeravani sang to the track of The Carpenters’ “Top of the World” whilst accepting the award along Chandrabose.

SCREENPLAY AWARD WINNERS GIVE MEMORABLE REACTIONS

Daniel Scheinert thanked a protracted listing of his former lecturers. Daniel Kwan published that he nonetheless offers to self belief problems.

They’re Oscar winners now, after taking house the unique screenplay award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I never thought I was good enough. I have self-esteem problems,” Kwan mentioned.

The tailored screenplay award went to Sarah Polley for “Women Talking.” And she, like Scheinert and Kwan, was once memorable in her speech.

“First of all, I just want to thank the academy for not being mortally offended by the words ‘Women’ and ‘Talking’ put so close together like that,” Polley mentioned. “Cheers.”

A TOAST TO RIHANNA

At the top of Rihanna’s efficiency of “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” A$AP Rocky might be observed with a champagne toast. The couple has one son and any other kid at the manner — iconically published within the wake of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime exhibit closing month.

MALALA IS NOT WORRYING, DARLING

Jimmy Kimmel requested Nobel laureate and “Stranger at the Gate” manufacturer Malala Yousafzai to weigh in on whether or not Harry Styles in reality did spit on Chris Pine all through the Venice Film Festival screening in their movie, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

“I only talk about peace,” she demurred.

COCAINE BEAR’S OSCAR MOMENT

Elizabeth Banks introduced the titular creature from her “Cocaine Bear” to provide — however not like the film, which featured a completely CGI undergo, this was once obviously some man in a go well with.

LADY GAGA’S STRIPPED DOWN PERFORMANCE

You may assume Lady Gaga’s bare-faced, ripped-jeans-and-T-shirt look all through her efficiency of “Hold My Hand” was once as it was once all closing minute. After all, manufacturers had mentioned simply days earlier than that she wouldn’t carry out the most productive unique tune nominee from “Top Gun: Maverick” and it was once best published these days that she have been slotted in

But Gaga was once dazzling at the champagne carpet earlier than the exhibit, in a Versace robe and complete make-up, presenting an excessively other aesthetic two hours later.

‘ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT’ REPEATS HISTORY

The German movie “All Quiet on the Western Front” gained supreme foreign image. The film’s victory mirrored the luck of the unique 1930 American movie, which gained Oscars for supreme image and supreme director.

The 2022 model may be up for supreme image.

‘THE LAST OF US’ VS. THE OSCARS

Pedro Pascal is in two puts directly. As he offered the Oscar for supreme documentary brief along Elizabeth Olsen on ABC, Pascal was once additionally watchable on HBO as “The Last of Us” aired its season finale.

The zombie apocalypse hit was once up towards the Oscars all through the 9-10 p.m. hour. While the exhibit moved its time slot for the Super Bowl, it didn’t back off towards the Academy Awards. AP reporter Alicia Rancilio had more on the matchup.

SPRING FORWARD, INTO A SHOW-IS-LONG JOKE

It’s a common criticism at awards displays just like the Oscars: The program is simply too lengthy.

And host Jimmy Kimmel it appears that evidently concurs, with a funny story that just about appeared necessary given these days’s time trade.

“I know we lost an hour because of daylight saving time but I spoke to the producers and good news: We’ve added that hour into the telecast,” Kimmel mentioned.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE INTRODUCES ‘NAATU NAATU’

Bollywood famous person Deepika Padukone — who were given her get started in South Indian cinema with a Kannada-language movie — offered the efficiency of supreme unique tune nominee “Naatu Naatu,” from the Telugu-language “RRR.”

The high-energy efficiency, that includes playback singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj and a squadron of dancers, was once nonetheless slightly tame — there was once no dancing within the aisles like there may be been at screenings in Hollywood.

RUTH CARTER DEDICATES OSCAR TO HER LATE MOM

“This is for my mother. She was 101,” Ruth E. Carter mentioned whilst accepting the Oscar for supreme dress design for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Carter paid tribute to her mom, Mabel Carter, pronouncing she died “this past week.”

“This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick, please take care of mom,” she mentioned.

The win gave Carter her 2nd Oscar — she gained for 2018’s “Black Panther.” and her newest statue is for the sequel.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” grappled with the grief of shedding its superhero – and movie big name Chadwick Boseman.

JENNY THE DONKEY IS GUEST OF HONOR

A donkey, offered by means of Kimmel as Jenny from “The Banshees of Inisherin,” graced the Oscars level dressed in a bedazzled emotional improve animal vest.

“Not only is Jenny an actor, she’s a certified emotional support donkey,” host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned. “At least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland.”

As Kimmel identified her co-stars seated within the target market, Colin Farrell blew her a kiss.

Farrell thanked Jenny when he gained a Golden Globe previous this yr.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS: ‘I KNOW THAT THEY WOULD BE INCREDIBLY PROUD OF ME’

Before supreme supporting actress winner Jamie Lee Curtis entered the click room to take questions, she grabbed the mic from the moderator to announce her presence.

“Everyone,” she mentioned in a deep mock announcer’s voice, “the apparent Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis is entering the room.”

When newshounds held up the numbers they use to turn they have got a query for the winner, it seemed an terrible lot like an public sale.

“What are they bidding on?” Curtis requested.

She was once requested if she concept the Oscar performing classes will have to now not be divided between males and girls, she mentioned she concept it wasn’t a nasty thought, however she had blended emotions.

“As the mother of a trans daughter, I understand that,” she mentioned. “But if we de-gender the category, I’m concerned it will mean less opportunities for women.”

Next she was once requested whether or not she concept her well-known folks, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, have been taking a look down on her.

“I’ll be honest. I don’t believe in a world where there are a bunch of people looking down on us,” But I imagine we ARE them… and I do know that they’d be extremely happy with me.”

NO DENZEL THIS YEAR

A yr in the past on the Oscars, Denzel Washington was once seated close to the level and even offered counsel to Will Smith after The Slap. This yr, he was once seated close to the court docket and gazing The Lakers.

Oscar Night in Los Angeles was once simultaneous with the Knicks-Lakers sport, with New York on the town for its annual discuss with to the Lakers’ house flooring.

Washington skipped the Oscars and took within the sport sitting subsequent to Spike Lee, an established Knicks fan.

STEPHANIE HSU STEPS IN FOR MITSKI

David Byrne stored it frank on the Oscars. When the previous Talking Heads singer carried out supreme unique tune nominee “This is the Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with big name Stephanie Hsu and the band Son Lux, he raised his fingers in the midst of the primary verse to turn he was once carrying the recent canine arms the characters had in probably the most film’s multiverses.

Hsu, who was once nominated for supporting actress previous within the night time, stepped in for singer Mitski.

A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY FOR ‘AN IRISH GOODBYE’ STAR

Here’s an Oscar tune that wasn’t deliberate: “Happy birthday” was once carried out, on level and by means of many within the target market, for “An Irish Goodbye” big name James Martin after the film gained supreme live motion brief movie. The actor grew to become 31 on Sunday.

Martin has Down syndrome, and his tale — from Starbucks barista to the Oscar level — has captured the creativeness of many in fresh weeks.

DEL TORO: ‘DO YOU WANT ME TO REPEAT THE ANSWER IN ENGLISH?’

After Guillermo Del Toro, animated function winner for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” were given a behind the curtain query, and gave a solution, in Spanish, the moderator requested that newshounds who ask non-English questions repeat them in English for the good thing about all the press room.

“Do you want me to repeat the answer in English?” mentioned Del Toro, slightly peeved. “Because I can. What the f—-?”

After he repeated the solution, during which he mentioned, “This is an important year for Latin America in animation,” he were given a spherical of applause.

‘NAVALNY’ WINS FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

“My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy,” Yulia Navalnaya mentioned. “Alexei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free. Stay strong, my love.”

The documentary “Navalny ” follows the Russian opposition chief and his poisoning. Navalny is now in solitary confinement in jail in Russia.

SLAP REFERENCE NO. 3

Jimmy Kimmel is as much as 3 references to The Slap.

“Our next category is documentary feature, which as you may recall is where we had that little skirmish last year,” Kimmel mentioned. “Hopefully this time it goes off without a hitch, or at least without Hitch.”

Will Smith performed “Hitch” within the 2005 movie the place he starred reverse Eva Mendes as a matchmaker of types.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS TAKES BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

“My mother and father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories — I just won an Oscar!”

— Jamie Lee Curtis mentioned, crying. Her folks have been actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” nominated for 11 awards this night, has to this point gained two (one nomination was once for Stephanie Hsu, in the similar class).

KE HUY QUAN TAKES BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

From the second one Ke Huy Quan’s win for supreme supporting actor was once introduced, there have been tears.

Presenter Ariana DeBose choked up whilst studying the identify of the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actor, and Quan was once emotional all over whilst handing over a rousing acceptance speech.

“My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp,” Quan mentioned. “Somehow, I finished up right here on Hollywood’s largest level. They say tales like this best occur within the films. I will not imagine it’s taking place to me. This — THIS — is the American dream.”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Please help us keep animation in the conversation.”

— Guillermo del Toro, accepting the Oscar for animated feature for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

HOW LONG DID IT TAKE FOR THE SLAP TO COME UP?

Jimmy Kimmel was guaranteed to reference The Slap in his monologue — he needed a little over seven minutes (about 10 1/2 minutes into the telecast) before he made his first veiled reference to Will Smith’s infamous slapping of Chris Rock last year.

“We have nominees from every corner of Dublin,” Kimmel said. “Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the odds of another fight on stage just went way up.”

Less than three minutes later, he was a little more direct: “We want you to have fun, we want you to feel safe, and most importantly, we want me to feel safe,” Kimmel said. “So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point in this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech.”

Smith won his best actor Oscar not long after the slap.

OSCARS NO SHOWS

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise and “Avatar: The Way of Water” director James Cameron are not in attendance tonight.

“The two guys who insisted we go to the theater, did not show up at the theater,” host Jimmy Kimmel quipped during the monologue.

LOTS OF NEWCOMER NOMINEES

Of the 20 actors up for the biggest individual prizes in their fields Sunday night — best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, best supporting actress — 16 are first-time nominees, which host Jimmy Kimmel called out in his monologue after parachuting in.

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”) is the only acting nominee to have won (twice). One of her fellow best actress nominees, Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans,”) is now a five-time Oscar nominee but is still seeking her first win.

The other two non-first-time nominees on the list have waited a long time for today.

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) is now a two-time nominee, after being up for best actress following her portrayal of Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to do With It” at the awards in 1994. And Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”) got his only previous nomination in 1980, for his work in “Ordinary People” — when he lost to one of his co-stars in that film, Timothy Hutton.

JIMMY KIMMEL, MAVERICK

The telecast opened with a montage from the nominees, before cutting to Jimmy Kimmel in the cockpit of a fighter jet flown by “Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise. Cruise demanded Kimmel eject in the video before the camera cut to the exterior of the Dolby, over which two jets flew over. Kimmel then “parachuted” onstage before beginning his monologue.

INSIDE THE DOLBY THEATRE, BEFORE THE SHOW

Our roving carpet reporter Lindsey Bahr will be seated in the audience for the ceremony. Now reporting from inside the Dolby, she reports that guests mingled in the lobby, sipping champagne and water as the lights flashed and announcements blared — it was 10 minutes to showtime.

“Everyone please take your seats,” the announcer pleaded.

In the show room, another announcer asked the audience to refrain from hugging winners on their walk up to the stage — it’ll cut into their ticking clock, they said. The voice also advised to save the agent and manager and barista thanks for the press room and not on the live stage.

“Make us laugh, make us feel,” it said.

LADY GAGA ARRIVES

Lady Gaga isn’t kidding around — she’s not only added a last-minute performance at the Oscars, but also walked its carpet.

The “Hold My Hand” singer wasn’t expected at the show but was confirmed as a performer Sunday. She was among the late arrivals on the Oscars’ champagne-colored carpet.

Producers had initially cited her schedule on the “Joker” sequel as the reason she couldn’t perform.

The superstar could win her second Academy Award if the “Top Gun: Maverick” track wins best original song Sunday.

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH THOM BROWNE ON

Jenny Slate and her date Marcel the Shell were both clad in Thom Browne. Slate wore a black gown, while the tiny mollusk — whom she voices in the animated film nominee “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” — wore an equally tiny suit.

Thom Browne recently won a case in which Adidas had sued him over his use of stripes. But neither outfit featured stripes this night.

SCENES FROM THE CHAMPAGNE CARPET

Jessica Chastain and Nicole Kidman shared an intimate second, with each stars in glittery sequins. Chastain blew Kidman as a kiss as they separated, roving carpet reporter and AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr reviews.

Behind them supreme actress nominee Michelle Yeoh was once whisked down the carpet, with each a publicist and safety clearing the way in which for her.

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” team was once a few of the later arrivals to the exhibit that they’re broadly anticipated to comb.

Supporting actor nominee Ke Huy Quan adopted moments later, waving excitedly to cameras and fanatics.

At 4:30 p.m. Pacific, it’s getting just about showtime and attendees are meant to be in seats by means of 4:45. Rooney Mara and supreme actress nominee Michelle Williams arrived shut in combination, strolling slowly down the now quite grimy champagne carpet, and Michael B. Jordan waved to photographers.

ANGELA BASSETT IS ‘PRETTY CHILL’

Angela Bassett, supporting actress nominee for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is poised to only do her factor.

“The last couple hours, I’ve been pretty chill,” she instructed AP.

OSCARS FASHION

Brendan Fraser went for the standard black tuxedo. Fan Bingbing was once regal in glowing silver and emerald inexperienced. Sofia Carson shocked in princess white. Monica Barbaro went with a two-tone robe. See the entire style news from AP’s spot along the Oscars carpet here.

AUSTIN BUTLER REALLY LOVES THE OSCARS

Best actor nominee Austin Butler is an established fan of the Oscars — and he is more likely to get emotional.

“Even when I was a kid, I would watch and,” he instructed AP, if “there was a sound mixer who would win and I would get tears in my eyes,” he instructed AP.

Butler is thought of as a height contender for his flip because the big name of “Elvis.”

POPCORN GUY HITS THE SHOW

The popcorn man is on the Oscars.

Jason Grosboll — the popcorn-scooping, movie-theater-working man from Texas who turned into a phenomenon when his elaborate, showy, butter-spraying, bucket-filling regimen went viral on TikTookay previous this yr — is on the Academy Awards.

And sure, he has a popcorn gadget on the in a position.

His pick out for supreme image? “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” he instructed ABC from within the Dolby Theatre.

BEGLEY’S METRO TO THE OSCARS

The query maximum everybody will get requested, incessantly loudly, at the pink carpet: “WHO ARE YOU WEARING?”

For Ed Begley Jr., the simpler query was once: “HOW DID YOU GET HERE?”

In his case, the metro.

The actor and his daughter posed on their manner into the Oscars, with Begley flashing his Metro TAP card at the carpet.

He’s a large fan of public transit anywhere he’s. “It’s not that I’m such an environmental zealot…I’m just cheap,” he tweeted after a subway trip in November.

ANTONIO BANDERAS TAKES ON ‘GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO’

“We’re going to lose this night towards a liar known as ‘Pinocchio,‘” Antonio Banderas joked on the Oscars carpet.

Banderas voices the main character in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” which is nominated for best animated feature.

Despite his belief the film wouldn’t win an Oscar, he mentioned it was once essential for how it approached dying in a children’ film.

“I think it was daring because during the COVID times the kids were victims, too. They didn’t know why they had to be home. They didn’t know why they couldn’t go to school. They didn’t know why they couldn’t play with their friends, why they have to wear a mask,” he told the AP. “So, that the movie is talking about that is, I think it’s important.”

Guillermo Del Toro’s animated movie is predicted to win the highest animated movie prize.

CARA ON THE CARPET

Cara Delevingne walked briefly down the champagne carpet in her burgundy robe, slightly glancing on the tv cameras as photographers speedwalked to meet up with her.

Then, , she broke right into a dash close to the doorway to the Dolby Theatre. Her goal? Jamie Lee Curtis. The two hugged and chatted as photographers, satisfied to catch a spoil from the burst stroll, captured the intimate second.

Delevingne not too long ago published in a Vogue profile that she was once 4 months’ sober.

“This procedure clearly has its ups and downs, however I’ve began figuring out such a lot,” she told the magazine. “People need my tale to be this after-school particular the place I simply say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’ And it’s no longer so simple as that.”

NOBEL LAUREATES AT THE OSCARS

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, 25, was a producer on “Stranger at the Gate,” a nominee for short documentary film. Dressed in a silver Ralph Lauren gown, she said her dress represented “peace, love, harmony.”

“I feel so much myself in it,” she told the AP.

She’s not the only Nobel laureate with a stake in tonight’s Oscars — the Peace Prize winner is joined by Nobel Literature Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro, who is nominated for best adapted screenplay for “Looking.”

SCENES FROM THE CHAMPAGNE CARPET

Jamie Lee Curtis caused a bit of a frenzy in the fan bleachers. The supporting actress nominee clasped her hands together as if to say thanks for the support before she was whisked away to the Dolby Theatre leaving some whispering “Wait, where’d Jamie Lee go?”

Draped in gold, Sigourney Weaver made her own beeline down the carpet, bypassing dozens of shouting reporters.

Elsewhere Allison Williams seamlessly slipped through the crowds despite her billowing train, as Mindy Kaling squealed to find her friend Marissa Ross on the carpet as both cooed how amazing one another looked. Miranda July, who narrated the nominated documentary “Fire of Love,” meanwhile stayed choose to her director Sara Dosa.

JAMIE LEE CURTIS HAS NOTHING BUT LOVE FOR FELLOW NOMINEES

Supporting actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis has enjoyed getting to know her fellow nominees during this award season journey.

“I feel like we all got human with each other, that we became human beings with our own lives and husbands and wives and kids and dogs and the humanizing takes away the competition,” Curtis said. “It’s not a competition, it’s just artists.”

RUBEN ÖSTLUND’S NEXT: ‘THE ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM IS DOWN’

“Triangle of Sadness” nominee Ruben Östlund introduced some main points on his subsequent directorial challenge, “The Entertainment System is Down.” He instructed AP that it takes position on a aircraft whose leisure gadget is going, smartly, down — the movie will problem the target market to be bored together with the passengers, he mentioned.

HARRY SHUM JR AND HONG CHAU

Harry Shum Jr. made certain to clutch supporting actress nominee Hong Chau to go with on her bubblegum purple frock whilst talking to pals.

“You look amazing,” he mentioned.

“The Whale” actor answered he did too.

“I try to change it up,” Shum mentioned.

He then grew to become again to his friends who instructed a selfie.

“I have long arms,” he mentioned as he snapped the percent.

OSCARS ACCOUNTANTS ARRIVE

Representatives from PricewaterhouseCoopers arrived clutching 3 black briefcases. Two PwC companions are the one ones who know the identities of the winners earlier than the envelopes are opened. The accounting company tabulates the votes — learn extra for how Oscar voting works.

AT 94, JAMES HONG FINALLY AT OSCARS

James Hong was once 3 months outdated when the primary Oscars have been passed out in 1929.

At 94, he’s in the end made the exhibit.

Wearing a bow tie with googly eyes, the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” actor arrived in his generally playful temper for the Oscars.

“It shows if you wait long enough, you’ll make it,” Hong instructed ABC as he walked the champagne-colored carpet. “I’m very happy that my mother fed me those bitter herbs when I was young. That’s carried me on now to 94 and one month.”

ALEXEI NAVALNY’S DAUGHTER SPEAKS

The daughter of Russian political prisoner Alexei Navalny, Dasha Navalnaya, mentioned it was once tough to be attending the Oscars to deliver consideration to the documentary about her father’s imprisonment, however he sought after her there.

“I’m fighting for freedom of speech and trying to get Alexei out, my dad, and fighting for democracy in Russia,” she instructed the AP at the pink carpet.

“We’re having a good time but we’re not losing sight of the fact that we made a film about the world’s foremost political prisoner and we have a very strong message to say. That’s freedom to Alexei Navalny and being here on this carpet, speaking to folks like you is a perfect platform we need to talk about our movie and to talk about Alexei,” mentioned “Navalny” director Daniel Roher.

CHRISTIAN SIRIANO FOR HARVEY GUILLEN

“Puss in Boots” big name Harvey Guillen mentioned his outfit for the night time was once designed by means of Christian Siriano — the primary time Siriano has designed for a plus-size guy, Guillen mentioned.

The dramatic, adorned black ensemble featured a protracted coat that flared out on the waist. It evoked Guillen’s vampire mockumentary exhibit “What We Do within the Shadows,” on which he plays fan favorite Guillermo.

WOLFGANG PUCK’S EDIBLE OSCARS

Wolfgang Puck turned the Oscars carpet into a sports event for a few moments, tossing out his miniature chocolate Oscars to the fans in the bleachers, who cheered and chanted “Wolfgang! Wolfgang! Wolfgang!”

The tiny, edible statuettes are handed out to all attendees of the Governors Ball after the show.

TROY KOTSUR’S ADVICE FOR OSCAR WINNERS

Troy Kotsur, the best supporting actor winner for last year’s “CODA” offered tonight’s future Oscar winner some advice: “Don’t depart it for your automotive and be sure to zip up your fly” before accepting the award, he told AP on the carpet.

Kotsur also says he likes the Oscars because it’s one of the few times the acting community comes together.

“It’s like a family reunion,” he said.

A COAT WITH CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD’S TESTIMONY

Composer Laura Karpman used the red carpet to bring attention back to the sexual assault accusation against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Karpman, a former academy music branch governor, described her black and white frock as “the Christine Coat.”

“It’s a piece of wearable art,” said Karpman, who also had black-and-white sunglasses to match.

The coat was made by two artists, Suzanne McClelland and Alix Pearlstein, and has the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford printed on it.

Ford testified in 2018 before the U.S. Senate about an alleged decades-old assault by Kavanaugh. Her appearance nearly derailed his confirmation to the nation’s highest court.

BRENDAN FRASER CAUSES FRENZY

A-list nominees often wait until the last minute to arrive, but press and photographers were in a tizzy to see that best actor nominee Brendan Fraser had arrived just after 2 p.m. Pacific.

Many crowded around the “The Whale” actor to get shots and comments and plans elsewhere had to be rearranged to accommodate the crowd. Several men holding the Wolfgang Puck Governors Ball food on a large table were rerouted to the back of the carpet, waiting for the Fraser frenzy to clear.

“Last time I was at the Oscars was 2005,” Fraser told the AP. “It’s good to be back.”

FAN BINGBING AT THE OSCARS

Fan Bingbing, who appeared in “X-Men” films before disappearing amid a tax case in China, is at the Oscars.

Fan was becoming a crossover star with roles lined up in a Bruce Willis film and was in a pair of films based on Marvel Comics characters before she was ordered to pay $130 million in taxes and penalties by the Chinese government in 2018.

Before the fine was levied, Fan went dark on social media, her management offices closed and she largely disappeared from public view.

She has had a few recent credits, including the spy thriller “The 355,” which was released in 2022.

She has reemerged this year, appearing at the Berlin Film Festival last month with a new movie, “Green Night.”

MARVEL EXECUTIVE VICTORIA ALONSO OUT TO SUPPORT ‘ARGENTINA, 1985’

Argentine film producer Victoria Alonso, whose day job is president of physical, post production, VFX and animation at Marvel Studios, is here in support of best international film nominee “Argentina 1985,” which she produced.

“They let me off the hook for a bit,” she said of her Marvel bosses. “It’s an important film.”

Alonso, the film’s director and cast posed in front of an Oscar and sang an Argentine song together for good luck.

“We’re going to win an Oscar,” she said, smiling before joining her team down the line.

LILLY SINGH TOUCHES UP

Comedian Lilly Singh stepped aside to a corner of the champagne carpet to adjust her outfit, a dramatic fuschia frock, and fix her makeup. But soon roaming photographers had spotted her and asked her to pose in front of the big Oscar.

“Right in front of the Oscar?” she said. “So many cameras I love it!”

She then made her way to the bleachers to give high fives to fans who cheered her on.

‘RRR’ SINGER PROMISES UNIQUE PERFORMANCE

“Naatu Naatu” singer Kaala Bhairava promised that tonight’s performance of the “RRR” song will be unlike anything the audience has seen before. He told the AP on the carpet that the performance will feature a mix of old and new choreography. Bhairava will perform alongside Rahul Sipligunj.

FANS IN THE BLEACHERS

A few dozen lucky and well-dressed fans practiced their cheers before the stars started arriving. Nominees often make the bleacher one of their first stops to shake hands and pose for selfies.

LADY GAGA TO PERFORM ‘TOP GUN’ SONG, AFTER ALL

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr — our roving reporter tonight — reports that a person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed that Lady Gaga will sing “Hold My Hand,” the Oscar-nominated original song from “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Producers had said just days before that the superstar’s filming schedule for the “Joker” sequel would keep her from performing. Now that she’s been added to the lineup, all five original song nominees will be performed tonight.

ALL CALM ON THE CHAMPAGNE CARPET

Our roving red — sorry, champagne — carpet reporter Lindsey Bahr reports that for at least a few moments, the champagne carpet was calm at the 95th Academy Awards as press, photographers and publicists took their places outside the Dolby Theatre before 1 p.m. Pacific.

Some chattered about the possibility of a Lady Gaga performance, while others took last-minute selfies in front of the larger-than-life Oscars. Others wondered if the light colored carpet was going to stay clean the whole night.

ODDSMAKER BET ON ‘EVERYTHING, EVERYWHERE’ TO WIN IT ALL

For those who don’t want to wait, go ahead and offer congratulations to “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Oddsmakers say it’ll win at least six Oscars this year.

Yes, you can bet on the Oscars (in some states, anyway). FanDuel Sportsbook is among the many that has offered odds on the biggest categories, and it predicts — as many others do — that “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the night’s big winner.

A breakdown of some of their bets:

— Best picture, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

— Best actress, Michelle Yeoh

— Best actor, Brendan Fraser

— Best director, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

GUIDE TO THE BEST ACTOR RACE

A first-time best actor winner awaits for certain — since none of the nominees has won an Oscar.

It’s likely a two-man battle between Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”) for the award. Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) is a potential stealer, with Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) and Bill Nighy (“Living”) potentially pulling off a surprise.

Will Smith was last year’s winner for “King Richard,” though few may remember that given the extracurricular events of that night.

GUIDE TO THE BEST ACTRESS RACE

The best actress category at Sunday’s Oscars has the potential for history.

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) would become the first Asian woman to win in this category if she — as many expect — gets the Oscar.

The top threat to Yeoh’s win has to be Cate Blanchett, the two-time Oscar winner who starred in “Tár” — depicting Lydia Tár, the fictional conductor of a German orchestra. Blanchett learned to play piano, speak German and conduct an orchestra for the film.

There was a surprise nomination of Andrea Riseborough for her performance as an alcoholic Texas single mother in the scantly seen indie drama “To Leslie.” Five-time nominee Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”) is also in the mix, as is Ana de Armas for her performance in the divisive “Blonde.”

IF YOU MISSED RIHANNA AT THE SUPER BOWL, YOU CAN CATCH HER AT THE OSCARS

Rihanna stole the show at halftime on football’s biggest night, and now she’ll have a chance to leave her mark on Hollywood’s biggest night.

She’s scheduled to perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Lift Me Up,” with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson and lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for original song. It is Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

ARGENTINA SEEKING MORE GOLD

Not even three months have passed since Argentina celebrated one gold trophy — the World Cup, hoisted for all to see by the legendary Lionel Messi.

Another trophy hoist might be coming Sunday. And it, too, would prompt a national celebration.

Up for best international film is “Argentina, 1985,” which details how prosecutors brought leaders of Argentina’s bloody 1976-1983 military dictatorship to trial. It won a Golden Globe in January, which was big news in the South American nation, and now Oscar buzz could be the latest reason to party.

“After the World Cup win, this is an immense joy,” the film’s star Ricardo Darín said in Spanish at January’s Golden Globe Awards. But it’s up against Germany’s “All Quiet on the Western Front,” which was also nominated for best picture.

YEAR OF THE SEQUEL

For the first time, two sequels ( “Top Gun: Maverick,”“Avatar: The Way of Water” ) are nominated this yr for supreme image.

And, in fact, The Slap will be revisited.

There most probably gained’t be a sequel to Will Smith putting Chris Rock all through closing yr’s Oscars — would somebody dare? — nevertheless it’ll be mentioned early and almost definitely incessantly. Host Jimmy Kimmel has already published the most obvious, that it’ll arise in his opening monologue. We’ll be protecting a tally of the way incessantly it comes up.

The job of keeping the show going alongside easily — and best in headlines for the appropriate causes — falls to Kimmel. He was once introduced in in part to have a gradual hand at the telecast, which is able to repair all classes to the live exhibit. The Oscars additionally has a “crisis team” in a position, simply in case there’s an undesirable sequel.

GLENN CLOSE OUT DUE TO COVID

Glenn Close has examined certain for COVID-19 and gained’t be presenting on the Oscars as deliberate.

A consultant for the actor says she is separating and resting. There’s no speedy phrase on who will exchange Close as a presenter. She was once one in all kind of 40 stars together with Halle Berry, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain, Michael B. Jordan and Sigourney Weaver who will be presenters Sunday.

Last yr, Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda needed to bow out of the show after his spouse examined certain for COVID-19.

THREE TIMES THE CHARM FOR KIMMEL

Jimmy Kimmel is internet hosting the Oscars on Sunday night time, the 3rd time that he’s held that difference — which places him into uncommon corporate.

He turns into best the 5th individual to be the solo host of the Oscars no less than thrice, becoming a member of Bob Hope, Billy Crystal, Johnny Carson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Hope hosted solo 14 occasions, and 5 occasions with others. Crystal was once a nine-time solo host, Carson a five-timer and Goldberg a four-timer.

There are 4 others who’ve been host no less than thrice, however lack the 3 solo gigs. Jack Lemmon hosted two times on my own and two times with others; Steve Martin and Jerry Lewis every hosted by means of themselves two times and with others as soon as; and David Niven was once a three-time host, however by no means did the process solo.

In all, there were 84 other folks to be known as having a internet hosting position on the Oscars. That listing does no longer come with one waterfowl; Donald Duck was once credited as a bunch in 1958.

HOW TO WATCH THE OSCARS ​ The 2023 Oscars air live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific. ​ If you are looking to track into the pink carpet, there may be an Oscars’ professional pre-show starting at 1:30 p.m. on YouTube. The Associated Press will livestream the first 90 minutes of arrivals on YouTube as smartly. Here’s extra on how to watch and stream the Oscars.

OSCARS PREDICTIONS

AP Film Writers Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr are professionals on the predictions sport — however the sudden can all the time occur. Last yr, Coyle edged out Bahr in predicting the eventual wins. We’ll see who wins this night, however till then: Read their predictions and take a look at the interactive Oscar poll on the finish.

For extra Oscars protection, discuss with https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards