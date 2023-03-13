Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis wins Academy Award for best supporting actress: “I just won an Oscar!”

Jamie Lee Curtis waited a very long time for her first Oscar nomination — however the wait paid off.

Curtis won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her position as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in ” Everything Everywhere All at Once.” She performs an IRS agent who has a number of guises thru other timelines within the multiverse.

Jamie Lee Curtis won the Oscar for best supporting actress in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” on the ninety fifth Academy Awards on the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. - Advertisement - Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times by way of Getty Images



Curtis, the kid of Hollywood stars Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, made connection with her well-known oldsters in her emotional acceptance speech.

“My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories,” Curtis mentioned, starting to cry as she authorised the award. “I just won an Oscar!”

The 64-year-old actor was the 8th oldest within the class’s historical past to win. She surpassed Judi Dench, who won for her position in “Shakespeare in Love.”

Curtis has had a protracted profession in Hollywood, starred in movies together with the “Halloween” franchise films beginning in 1978, at the side of different notable tasks equivalent to “Trading Places,” “My Girl,” “True Lies” and “Knives Out.” But it used to be her efficiency in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” that in the long run landed her within the Oscars’ document books.

Last month, Curtis won on the SAG Awards for best supporting actress.

Curtis beat Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Hong Chau and Stephanie Hsu within the class.

