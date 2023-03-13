No. 9/10 Softball drops Bevo Classic finale









AUSTIN, TX – For the second one consecutive recreation, The University of Texas’ softball program was once at the unsuitable finish on an additional inning affair when the Longhorns fell to Texas State, 5-4, in 9 innings to conclude the weekend’s Bevo Classic.

Sunday’s recreation towards the Bobcats (17-7) marked the primary time since Feb. 12-13, 2016 that Texas has performed extra-inning video games in back-to-back calendar days. On Feb. 12, 2016, the Longhorns beat North Carolina, 6-5, in 8 innings ahead of beating Arkansas, 6-5, on Feb. 13.

After Texas State scored two fourth inning runs to take a 4-3 lead, Texas spoke back within the backside of the 7th after Leighann Goode capped a 13-pitch plate look, which integrated fouling off six directly pitches on a 3-2 depend, with a two-out double to right-centerfield. Mia Scott adopted via legging out an infield unmarried to permit Goode to attain from 2d.

The Longhorns had a possibility to reply to the Bobcats’ 9th inning run as Lou Gilbert , who pinch ran for Reese Atwood following an inning-opening unmarried, made her strategy to 3rd to constitute the game-tying run. But Scott, in a identical scenario as the ground of the 7th, fly out to centerfield to finish the sport.

FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE

“You know, we came out a little sluggish and gave some runs away early, but we fought back into the game. Leighann (Goode) had a really impressive final at bat there in the bottom of the seventh to keep the game alive and eventually be able to tie the game back up (on Mia Scott’s infield single). We just quite couldn’t get it done. I’m a little disappointed in our defense, but overall, I thought we had a good weekend.”

GAME NOTES

Sunday's result was once the primary time since Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, 2001 that The University of Texas softball group dropped extra-inning video games on back-to-back calendar days. Feb. 24: a 4-3 loss to UCLA in 8 innings Feb. 25: a 4-3 loss to Cal State Fullerton in 8 innings

For the primary time in 1,857 calendar days, Texas has misplaced back-to-back non-conference common season video games at Red & Charline McCombs Field. The Longhorns remaining misplaced back-to-back non-conference common season video games on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, when Colorado State (6-2) and Wisconsin (7-3) knocked off the Longhorns.

With her three-hit efficiency towards the Bobcats, freshman Leighann Goode has now tied fellow Longhorn freshman Viviana Martinez for the group lead with 4 three-hit contests this season.

has now tied fellow Longhorn freshman for the group lead with 4 three-hit contests this season. Texas State’s 9th inning run snapped a streak of 12 consecutive innings and not using a run allowed via sophomore right-handed pitcher Sophia Simpson .

UP NEXT

Texas (21-4-1) will now hit the street for a six-game highway shuttle that may start on Tuesday, March 14, when the Longhorns shuttle to Huntsville, Texas to play Sam Houston at 6:30 PM. Following Tuesday’s non-conference matchup, Texas will then shuttle again to Florida to take part within the South Florida Showdown, hosted via USF.



