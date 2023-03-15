Oscars 2023: Host Jimmy Kimmel faces backlash as he calls `RRR` a Bollywood film







Jimmy Kimmel`s Oscar 2023 internet hosting stint didn’t pass down neatly with the `RRR` fanatics as he referred to as SS Rajamouli`s directorial a Bollywood film in his opening monologue.

While fanatics had been delighted to peer the film recognised on the ninety fifth Academy Awards, they had been additionally stunned when Kimmel referred to it as a Bollywood film.

- Advertisement -

“RRR is South Indian cinema, a Telugu film, Tollywood. Not Bollywood, as some Oscars ppl might be saying,” a social media consumer tweeted.

“Not at all a “Bollywood” song. It`s an insult to call Naatu Naatu a Bollywood song. It`s a TELUGU song,” any other one wrote on Twitter.

“Not even 15 minutes in and jimmy kimmel called rrr bollywood ugh,” a netizen wrote.

now not even quarter-hour in and jimmy kimmel referred to as rrr bollywood ugh — arool 🇦🇷🇲🇦 (@uh_rool) March 13, 2023

- Advertisement -

`RRR`, which was once launched in March 2022, made Indians proud as the film`s track `Naatu Naatu` bagged Best Original Song award on the ninety fifth Academy Awards on Monday. The track`s song consists by way of MM Keeravaani, whilst its lyrics are written by way of Chandrabose.

Also Read: Oscars 2023: Host Jimmy Kimmel threatens winners going overboard with `Naatu Naatu`!

- Advertisement -

The duo went at the degree to obtain the golden trophy.

During their acceptance speech, M.M Keeravani mentioned, “I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars,” he started, after which started making a song the melody of the `70s pop spoil “Top of the World”: ” `There was only one wish on my mind. … `RRR` has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world.”

`RRR` stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR within the lead roles. The film is a fictional tale according to the lives of 2 Telugu freedom warring parties; Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan and Jr NTR performed lead roles, respectively. The film gathered over Rs 1,200 crore international. It has surely turn into a international rage with `Naatu Naatu` dominating all world awards.

Before getting into the Oscars, in January, `Naatu Naatu` gained the Golden Globes within the `Best Original Song` class. Five days later, `RRR` bagged two extra awards on the twenty eighth version of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the most efficient track and any other is for `highest overseas language film.`

This tale has been sourced from a 3rd birthday celebration syndicated feed, businesses. Mid-day accepts no accountability or legal responsibility for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and information of the textual content. Mid-day control/mid-day.com reserves the only real proper to vary, delete or take away (with out realize) the content material in its absolute discretion for any reason why in any respect









Source link