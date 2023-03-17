Oscars 2023: Here`s what Indian winners said in their acceptance speech







It used to be a proud day for India on the Oscars as RRR and The Elephant Whisperers introduced laurel to the rustic by means of bagging an award every. While The Elephant Whisperers gained in the Best Documentary Short Subject class, RRR gained in the Best Original Song catergory for `Naatu Naatu`.

During their acceptance speech, `Naatu Naatu` composer M.M Keeravani said, “I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars,” he started, after which started making a song the melody of the `70s pop break `Top of the World`: “There was only one wish on my mind. … `RRR` has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world.”

`Naatu Naatu` has gained the award trumping giant names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose permitted the award on behalf of the crew. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer together with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all provide on the giant match.

`Naatu Naatu` is the primary Telugu track to be nominated in the `Original Song` class on the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a are living efficiency. It used to be a goosebump second for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars degree with American dancers doing complete justice to the observe.

The track competed in opposition to `Applause` from the movie `Tell It Like A Woman,` `Hold My Hand` from the film `Top Gun: Maverick,` `Lift me Up` from `Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,` and `This Is Life,` from `Everything, Everywhere.

Meanwhile, accepting the award for The Elephant Whisperers, Producer Guneet Monga together with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre degree to just accept the glory. Gonsalves gave because of “my motherland, India,” as she permitted the award.

“I stand right here these days to talk for the sacred bond between us and our wildlife for the honor of Indigenous communities and empathy against different residing beings we percentage our area with, and in spite of everything, for coexistence,” she said.

She added, “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing our film, highlighting Indigenous people and animals, to Netflix for believing in the power of the film, to Bomman, Bellie for sharing their sacred, tribal wisdom. To Guneet, my producer… and to Douglas Blush, my mentor, and my entire team. And, finally, to my mother, father, and sister who are up there somewhere. You are the center of my universe.”

