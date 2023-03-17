Royse City Amber Alert ended after 2-year-old boy found







ROYSE CITY, Texas — An AMBER Alert issued simply after 5:30 p.m. for a lacking 2-year-old boy from Royse City has ended after the suspect grew to become himself in and the boy is with government, officers stated.

The guy grew to become himself in round 8 p.m., officers stated, and the lacking boy was once dropped at government quickly after that. The kid is in just right situation, unhurt and has been grew to become over to Child Protective Services, police stated.

- Advertisement - The alert stated that the boy was once final observed simply after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The suspect is 38-year-old Daddy Noah Sangbong, who was once final observed dressed in all-black clothes.

According to Royse City police, officials and Child Protective Services have been investigating an allegation that Sangbong had “physically assaulted another one of his children.” That kid was once taken into protecting custody. When CPS tried to take away the boy, Sangbong had fled with him on foot, officers stated.





