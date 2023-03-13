Oscars 2023: Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and more arrive on champagne carpet

Some stars grew to become the Oscars’ champagne carpet right into a circle of relatives day trip, bringing their youngsters as their dates for the largest night time in Hollywood.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” celebrity Angela Bassett introduced husband Courtney B. Vance and their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater as she wowed in a regal crimson robe.

Colin Farrell, celebrity of “The Banshees of Inisherin,” introduced his son Henry, 13, the 2 of them dressed in matching tuxes for the night.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” celebrity Salma Hayek confirmed up having a look glam along her 15-year-old daughter Valentina.

Jennifer Connelly, who starred in “Top Gun: Maverick,” introduced son Stellan Bettany, 19, to the awards display.