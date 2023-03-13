Darren Drake, killed in 2017 West Side bike path terror attack, honored in New Jersey

NEW MILFORD, N.J. — A sufferer of the 2017 West Side terror assault used to be honored Sunday in New Jersey.

The circle of relatives of Darren Drake accrued in New Milford to commemorate Drake’s lifestyles.

- Advertisement -

He used to be considered one of 8 individuals who died when a driving force plowed thru a bike path alongside the Hudson River. Twelve others had been harm.

Sunday’s honor comes because the suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, awaits a verdict in the penalty segment of his trial. He used to be convicted ultimate month in the assault.

“I want justice. I thought about this soo many times. So many times I thought about this. I just want to see them come to a decision,” father James T. Drake mentioned.

- Advertisement -

The Drake circle of relatives additionally honored the ones concerned with the Darren Drake Foundation, which used to be created to fortify the training and construction of people pursuing vocational careers.