Organized crime task force seizes stolen goods worth $50 million, arrests 40 | California

(The Center Square) – In a well coordinated statewide operation California Highway Patrol investigators of the Cargo Theft Interdiction Program and officers of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force recovered stolen goods valued in excess of $50 million. The operation seized numerous firearms, several vehicles, 20 stolen cargo trailers, $550,000, and 13 gold bars — and took into custody 40 suspects.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee was proud of the success of the exercise stating, “This team has worked tirelessly to unravel this complex case. I continue to be impressed by the dedication and commitment put forth daily by our officers and investigators. Their efforts help make California a safer place to live and work.”

Cargo theft has risen dramatically over the past ten years. It is estimated that when calculated to include the losses of the trucking industry, insurance companies and railroad losses, California’s annual loss due to theft exceeds $10 billion.

Statistically, the areas most affected by cargo theft crime in California are Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, the San Francisco Bay Area, and San Diego where harbors, airports and railways process millions of cargo containers every year, forming a complex system of distribution.

The Cargo Theft Interdiction Program was created to specifically address the brazen and ever-increasing crime being committed, driven by profit margins from stolen goods.

Last Spring, CHP executed law-enforcement operations to assist victims of cargo theft, some of whom were major retail brands. It involved more than 50 separate operations in surveillance, search warrants, undercover officers and arrests of suspects alleged to be responsible for 200 missing cargo loads valued at more than $150 million.

“This large-scale enforcement operation is part of CHP’s everyday work to keep our residents, communities, and businesses safe. I’m grateful for all the men and women who helped shut down this criminal operation and get dangerous firearms and stolen merchandise off our streets,” California Governor Gavin Newsom stated.

Newsom expanded California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force in 2022 and fortified law enforcement operations with an injection of more than $241.4 million to thwart organized retail theft and other crimes affecting legitimate retail businesses.

The suspects are now facing several felony charges: conspiracy to commit grand theft; grand theft of cargo; vehicle theft; and identity theft.