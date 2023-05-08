Uvalde families demanding gun control see a win as Texas state bill passes committee vote

The rotunda of the Texas state Capitol echoed Monday morning with pleas from greater than 160 activists, amongst them greater than a dozen relatives of Uvalde shooting victims, who collected in Austin to call for the legislature take motion on gun reform.

Monday marked the closing day the Texas legislature may just vote on House Bill 2744 — which might carry the age to shop for attack rifle-style guns from 18 to 21 — out of committee to be heard for additional dialogue.

Protesters, some retaining pictures of sufferers of the Robb Elementary taking pictures in Uvalde, acquire on the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, May 8, 2023, to name for tighter laws on gun gross sales, after a gunman killed a number of other people at a Dallas-area mall on May 6. Eric Gay/AP

In the morning, the protesters chanted “raise the age” and “do your job” at lawmakers as they headed to their workplaces. By the afternoon, the bill handed the Community Safety Committee and is now on its solution to the House Calendar Committee, marking a win for the advocates.

Fifteen of the ones protesters within the crowd have been Uvalde families who misplaced youngsters within the May 2022 mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary that killed 21 scholars and lecturers.

The legislators “don’t care about missed birthdays or empty chairs at the dinner table,” Berlinda Arreola, step-grandmother of 10-year-old Uvalde sufferer Amerie Jo Garza, instructed ABC News Monday morning. “They don’t care about Amerie’s classmates or teachers. They don’t care about the lives lost in [mass shootings in the Texas cities of] Santa Fe, El Paso, Cleveland, Sutherland Springs, or even those lost on Saturday in Allen, Texas. They share their ‘thoughts and prayers.'”

“Here we are begging for a vote on the last day to make it happen,” she stated, hours ahead of the bill handed the Community Safety Committee. “They have chosen the NRA and their own interest over their constituents over and over again. You have no right to play Russian roulette with our lives. Our children are not safe. Our families are not safe. We are not safe. Prove me wrong.”

This weekend’s mass taking pictures at a mall in Allen, Texas used to be an excessive amount of to understand for Kimberly Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter, Lexi, used to be killed in Uvalde.

“I’m so sorry I’m not strong today. Maybe that’s what y’all need to see. Because at the end of the day, I’m just a mom who wants my daughter back who doesn’t want another mom to know my pain,” stated Rubio, a journalist and a mother of six, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Now that the bill has handed the Community Safety Committee, it’ll head to the House ground for additional dialogue and debate ahead of being voted on there. No date has been set for the House to vote. If HB 2744 passes the House, it might then must move the Texas Senate via the top of May.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who has been an outspoken recommend for the Uvalde families and used to be some of the protesters Monday, tweeted after the bill handed the Community Safety Committee, “Our voices are making a difference. The push to bring this bill to the House floor continues.”

Jerry Mata, whose 10-year-old daughter Tess used to be killed in Uvalde, stated he jumped for pleasure as soon as the bill handed the committee.

“I consider it a big step,” he instructed ABC News. “So now, the fight continues.”

Tess’ mother, Veronica Mata, added, “I think this was a sign from our babies, that, you know, we’re doing the right thing. We’re helping protect other children.”