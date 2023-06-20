Oregon State commit Brandon Smith arrested on attempted murder charge, will not join Beavers football program

A junior school prospect who dedicated to Oregon State will not be becoming a member of the Beavers program after he used to be arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Brandon Smith, a working again Santa Barbara City College, dedicated to the Beavers after an respectable seek advice from closing month. Oregon State advised ESPN that Smith “never signed with the team and will not be a part of the program.”

Smith used to be one in all 4 males arrested on June 7 and charged with attempted murder, theft and conspiracy within the wake of an incident close to a neighborhood pool on June 2 that left a 20-year-old guy significantly injured.

Smith totaled 1,231 dashing yards at 6.8 yards according to try along with 16 dashing touchdowns closing season for Santa Barbra City College. The Chicago local did not have any primary scholarship gives out of highschool however won consideration from the likes of Oregon State, Hawaii, Fresno State and Nevada after his spectacular JUCO marketing campaign.

Smith used to be slated to join a working again room at Oregon State headlined via the reigning Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, Damien Martinez. With Martinez maintaining down the beginning activity, Smith would have needed to compete with returning individuals Deshaun Fenwick and Jam Griffin for snaps.