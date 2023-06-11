Arthur Kaluma commits to Kansas State: Ex-Creighton star gives Wildcats another huge transfer

Building off a 26-win season in Year 1, Kansas State trainer Jerome Tang reinforced his momentum in Manhattan, Kansas, with another large dedication out of the transfer portal. Former Creighton ahead Arthur Kaluma selected the Wildcats over a number of different possible suitors, he announced Sunday, with an expected discuss with to Lexington, Kentucky, slated for this week.

Kaluma was once one of the crucial best combo wings in the marketplace and the No. 13 transfer in CBS Sports’ transfer scores. He had a profession yr for Creighton ultimate season as a sophomore, averaging a career-high 11.8 issues, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists according to sport whilst capturing 31.1% from 3-point vary. For a 24-win Bluejays staff in 2022-23, he completed as one in every of 5 gamers to reasonable double figures in scoring and confirmed flashes of NBA possible whilst making marked growth as an outdoor shooter.

Here’s extra from colleague David Cobb on what Ok-State is getting into Kaluma:

Kaluma began 67 video games in two seasons at Creighton, averaging 11.1 issues and 5.7 rebounds according to sport. At 6-foot-7, he possesses nice dimension and offensive skill within the arc. He’s only a profession 29.1% 3-point shooter however is a top quality defender with a lot of high-level revel in below his belt.

Under Tang ultimate season, Kansas State — picked to end ultimate within the Big 12 via preseason polls — completed in a tie for 3rd within the league regular-season race at the back of a couple of star transfers in Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. The upward push of Nowell and Johnson was once on complete show within the NCAA Tournament, too, as they complicated to the Elite Eight at the back of the duo to assist draw in different ability this offseason.

The additional consideration given to Kansas State after its large season has paid main dividends for Tang and his workforce already, first with the secured dedication on North Texas transfer Tylor Perry, the Conference USA Player of the Year, and now with Kaluma, who will input the Big 12 as probably the most expected novices within the convention subsequent season.