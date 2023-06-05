San Antonio, Texas – An argument between two males grew to become violent and led to one guy being shot on Sunday afternoon, in accordance to San Antonio Police. The incident took place just a little after 5:30pm shut to the intersection of Glen Ridge Drive and Evers Road.

SAPD disclosed that the argument between the 2 males become bodily, and it spilled onto the street. One of the boys is reported to have pulled out a handgun and shot the opposite within the torso.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD), the sufferer used to be rushed to the medical institution in a important situation. The suspect fled from the scene headed northbound on Evers Road.

The Leon Valley Police Department is aiding the SAPD find the suspect.

There have been no different reported accidents within the occurrence.