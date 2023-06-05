Two shot during fight in Bosque County, TX

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — According to the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office, two folks had been shot following a fight in Bosque County.

On June 4th at roughly 2:50 a.m., BCSO officers won a choice referring to a fight at a place of dwelling on FM 1991. The altercation resulted in two sufferers being shot, and deputies answered to the scene.

Currently, BCSO investigators have known a possible suspect and are engaging in an investigation into the crime.

The government consider that the taking pictures used to be an remoted tournament and that there is not any chance to the general public.

Deputies have now not launched any longer information, however they reported that each sufferers had been in solid situation at the newest replace.

As quickly as new information is to be had, BCSO will supply updates at the case because it progresses.

