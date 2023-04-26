On Eve of Trial, Discovery of Carlson Texts Set Off Crisis Atop Fox

The day sooner than Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation trial in opposition to Fox News used to be set to start in a Delaware courthouse, the Fox board of administrators and peak executives made a startling discovery that helped result in the verge of collapse between the community and Tucker Carlson, one of its peak stars.

Private messages despatched via Mr. Carlson that were redacted in criminal filings confirmed him making extremely offensive and crude remarks that went past the inflammatory, incessantly racist feedback of his prime-time display and the rest disclosed within the lead-up to the trial.

Despite the truth that Fox’s trial attorneys had those messages for months, the board and a few senior executives had been now studying about their main points for the primary time, surroundings off a disaster on the best possible degree of the corporate, in step with two folks with wisdom of the discussions.

The discovery added power at the Fox management because it sought to discover a method to keep away from an ordeal the place Mr. Carlson — to not point out such a lot of others on the community — could be puzzled in regards to the contents of the non-public messages they exchanged within the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.