Elon Musk discusses artificial intelligence with Sen. Schumer

Musk instructed journalists he and Schumer mentioned "the future" in a minimum of his 2nd talk over with to Capitol Hill this yr. Musk's talk over with comes as Schumer has been discussing and circulating a framework that outlines a brand new regulatory regime for artificial intelligence, as the hot unlock of chatbot ChatGPT and equivalent gear stoke new fears in Washington in regards to the tactics AI may hurt kids's protection, enlarge incorrect information and disrupt elections.

Musk has been some of the tech coverage leaders sounding the alarm in regards to the dangers of AI. When Schumer tweeted that he was once launching a “first-of-its-kind” effort on AI previous this month, Musk known as his announcement “good news.”

"AI regulation will be far more important than it may seem today," Musk tweeted.

After part a decade of efforts in Congress to rein within the abuses of social media corporations, Washington policymakers are an increasing number of turning their gaze to regulating artificial intelligence. Tech executives and critics alike were swarming policymakers in contemporary weeks, searching for to steer the expanding political debate.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) instructed journalists that he had a “very good meeting” with Musk, where discussions ranged from Tesla’s plant in Buffalo and AI. Schumer said he previously met with the tech billionaire about a decade ago during a visit to his company SpaceX.

Schumer has not yet publicly unveiled AI legislation, but he said his approach to AI regulation would "deliver transparent, responsible AI while not stifling critical and cutting edge innovation" in a news release earlier this month.

“The Age of AI is here, and here to stay,” Schumer stated within the news unlock.

Musk didn’t in an instant reply to a request for remark.

Schumer’s regulatory proposal will require corporations to check and check AI applied sciences sooner than the are publicly launched or up to date, and it might require the companies to offer customers get admission to to these effects. Such a demand is more likely to face resistance from tech corporations, which very regularly send new algorithms and replace them.

Few different specifics were launched in regards to the framework Schumer is creating, which he has mentioned with AI-focused suppose tanks, analysis establishments and business professionals. The proposal has 4 guardrails “Who, Where, How, and Protect,” which Schumer says will help the government access the data it needs to properly regulate AI and reduce potential harms.

Schumer first teased the proposal following the Chinese government’s announcement about its own approach to regulating AI, saying in the news release that “urgent action” is wanted for the United States to stick forward of China.

Musk has lengthy warned about perceived risks of artificial intelligence, at one level calling it the greatest threat to civilization. Even as he highlights its potential dangers, Musk is entering the AI space himself — staking his ambitions in a company called X.AI, which he founded in Nevada last month.

Musk said in a recent interview with Fox News that he aims to build a product, called “TruthGPT” that would serve as a counterweight to Microsoft and Google’s early dominance in the field.

“I think I will create a third option, although starting very late in the game of course,” Musk said in the interview. “It’s definitely starting late. But I will try to create a third option and that third option hopefully does more good than harm.”

That revelation came after he separately acknowledged amassing high-powered computer equipment to pursue generative AI, the field behind chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Musk joined a group of business leaders and academics in signing onto a letter last month calling for a pause in AI development.

Musk’s visit with the top Democrat in Congress follows months of tensions with Schumer’s party, after his first six months at the helm of Twitter have cemented his reputation as a political lightning rod. Members of Schumer’s caucus have frequently criticized Musk’s efforts to unwind the Twitter’s prior leadership’s investments in content moderation and safety. During his last visit to Capitol Hill in January, Musk mostly met with Republican leaders, who have largely celebrated his leadership of the social network.

Musk in the past has brushed off concerns from members of Schumer’s caucus, at times openly and obscenely mocking them via Twitter.

In 2021, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) called out Musk for asking his followers in a Twitter poll whether he should sell off 10 percent of his Tesla stock in a bid to skirt some tax obligations.

“Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll,” said Wyden, who has pushed to raise taxes on billionaires.