Oklahoma Approves First Religious Charter School in the U.S.

The country’s first non secular constitution faculty used to be licensed in Oklahoma on Monday, handing a victory to Christian conservatives, however opening the door to a constitutional combat over whether or not taxpayer greenbacks can without delay fund non secular colleges.

The on-line faculty, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, can be run through the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa, with non secular teachings embedded in the curriculum, together with in math and studying. Yet as a constitution faculty — one of those public faculty this is independently controlled — it might be funded through taxpayer greenbacks.

After a just about three-hour assembly, and regardless of issues raised through its felony recommend, the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board licensed the faculty in a 3-to-2 vote, together with a “yes” vote from a brand new member who used to be appointed on Friday.

The moderately difficult to understand board is made up of appointees through Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican who helps non secular constitution colleges, and leaders of the Republican-controlled State Legislature.