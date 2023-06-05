Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police





A search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, has been unsealed by a Washington judge. The warrant reveals what investigators were looking for in Kohberger’s apartment and office. Prior to the murders, one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, had reported a possible missing person sighting of Sharon Archer to the police. Archer was found dead in her vehicle, submerged in Fernan Lake, three weeks later. Goncalves was interested in true crime stories and followed the content of TikTok and YouTube influencer Olivia Vitale. Bryan Kohberger is due to face a preliminary hearing in late June on four counts of first-degree murder and a charge of felony burglary.

