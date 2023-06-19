Ohio State’s Ryan Day embracing expectations with pressure mounting on Buckeyes: ‘We don’t have a choice’





National championship expectations are prevalent across the Ohio State soccer program, and trainer Ryan Day is aware of they would possibly not be going away anytime quickly as he enters his 5th season on the helm. The Buckeyes have flirted with the nationwide identify more than one occasions underneath his watch — 3 College Football Playoff berths and one CFP National Championship look, to be actual — however this system hasn’t introduced house school soccer’s maximum coveted {hardware} since 2014.

Pressure has simplest fastened on Day and his workforce during the last two seasons because of consecutive losses to Michigan within the longtime competition collection. Provided that matchup often carries Big Ten championship and CFP implications, solving Ohio State’s fresh woes towards the Wolverines is all however crucial for Day and Co. if nationwide titles stay without equal purpose in Columbus.

“We don’t have a choice [of facing national title expectations]” Day told ESPN. “The expectation is that you do [win a national championship]. The rivalry game [with Michigan] is obviously very important, and when you look at those [losses to Michigan], and you see the single plays that really cost us the game, when you’re talking about on defense giving up explosive plays, that’s very important, that’s how games can go sideways. We have to identify that and get that fixed. That hurt us in the Georgia game as well.”

After dropping to Michigan in 2021 for the primary time since 2012, and due to this fact lacking out on each the Big Ten identify and CFP look, Day introduced in 2021 Broyles Award finalist Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State in an try to repair a scrutinized protection. Despite the coordinator exchange, the ones woes resurfaced all through Ohio State’s two largest video games of ultimate season. The Buckeyes surrendered a mixed 87 issues throughout a 2nd loss to Michigan and a CFP semifinal loss to Georgia, dropping two immediately after an 11-0 get started.

Like Day, Knowles understands the margin for error is proscribed, if no longer nonexistent, coming into his 2nd 12 months as Buckeyes defensive coordinator. Knowles is keen to shoulder the blame for miscues within the losses to the Wolverines and Bulldogs. The loss to Michigan used to be Ohio State’s first to the Wolverines at house since 2000, and the 42-41 semifinal defeat towards Georgia noticed the Buckeyes squander a 14-point lead within the fourth quarter.

“We had some times where we lost our eyes and we didn’t execute,” Knowles advised ESPN. “I call it ‘eye violations.’ When the moments get big, our vision has to get smaller and more condensed. At times we had guys who were doing too much and not focused on their assignment. That goes back to me. Nobody wants to make the critical mistake, they don’t want to give up the critical play. That’s not how our guys are built. So then I have to look at my teaching and the environment.”

Even with Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith lately calling for extra center of attention on the nationwide identify pursuit than effects towards Michigan, dealing with industry in “The Game” is extra ceaselessly than no longer a prerequisite for each the Buckeyes and Wolverines within the quest for final glory. The CFP will quickly even be a extra challenging check, increasing from 4 groups to twelve groups in 2024.

Ohio State enters the 2023 season in quest of this system’s 9th claimed nationwide identify in program historical past. The Buckeyes have gained all of it two times this millennium, first in 2002 sooner than successful the inaugural CFP 9 years in the past.