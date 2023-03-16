Nursing home employees arrested for alleged battery of residents in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two nursing home employees have been arrested on March 14 for allegedly battering residents at an assisted residing facility in St. Petersburg.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) mentioned that deputies began investigating after receiving a file concerning the battery of two residents at Inspired Living at Ivy Ridge Assisted Living Facility on fortieth Avenue North.

Deputies mentioned the ability’s government director reported the incident, which took place on March 12 and used to be found out after looking at a surveillance video. They additionally mentioned that team of workers at the start reported it as resident-on-resident battery, however the director used to be suspicious of their claims.

During the investigation, deputies claimed they discovered the employees, Rosa Edwards, 23, and Aneisha Hall, 19, had initiated an altercation with one of the male residents. The resident used to be pushing a feminine resident in her wheelchair down the corridor when Edwards started to whip the person with a lanyard and snigger, which ended in a bodily altercation.

Edwards and Hall then allegedly grabbed the person and took him to the bottom whilst he used to be nonetheless preserving the wheelchair, inflicting it to fall sideways with the girl inside of it. The two then ran away and out of view of the surveillance digicam, leaving each residents at the floor.

Deputies mentioned that whilst Hall and Edwards reported the incident to their coworker, they claimed it used to be the male resident who had battered the feminine resident and that they have been uninvolved. When Edwards used to be interviewed, she allegedly admitted to the usage of over the top power and that they will have to have treated it in a different way.

Hall and Edwards have been charged with two counts of battery on an individual 65 years of age or older and their employment used to be instantly suspended whilst pending termination.