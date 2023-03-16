Mets nightmare: Star closer Edwin Diaz carried off field, injured after Puerto Rico’s WBC celebration

One of MLB’s most sensible closers, Edwin Diaz injured his proper knee celebrating Puerto Rico’s 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic within the World Baseball Classic.

NEW YORK — A celebration within the World Baseball Classic become a nightmare for the New York Mets and their fanatics closing evening when their $102M closer, Edwin Diaz, suffered a knee damage right away following Puerto Rico’s quarterfinals victory over the Dominican Republic.

Diaz fell to the bottom in evident ache, clutching his knee. He was once helped up via his teammates then positioned right into a wheelchair and wheeled off the sector. The Mets introduced the damage on their Twitter account past due Wednesday evening and mentioned that Diaz could be present process checks on Thursday and they'll replace when suitable.

This damage couldn’t come at a worse time for Diaz and the Mets who agreed to that $102M deal all over the offseason and deliberate to have him be their closer for the following 5 years.

Host Ryan Finkelstein of the Locked On Mets podcast mentioned Diaz’s damage on the newest episode of his display and didn’t mince phrases when he voiced his frustration about how and when Diaz’s damage passed off.

"The closer on the Mets, that just got a $100 million contract blew out his knee celebrating getting past the pool play in the World Baseball Classic," Finkelstein said. "He didn't even bring Puerto Rico their first tournament title before blowing out his knee celebrating?"

Finkelstein mentioned that whilst they don’t know the level of the damage but, it was once transparent it was once vital and that Diaz may be able to be out for a very long time. Maybe even the entire season if he tore his ACL. There’s a large number of hypothesis in regards to the damage presently however whilst you see a man pass down, in ache, protecting onto his knee and no longer ready to position any weight on it, it doesn’t bode neatly for him or his crew.

Doctors checked out Diaz on Wednesday evening at loanDepot Park and Andy Martino of SNY reported Diaz was once getting x-rays however a prognosis had no longer been made. it was once transparent the damage was once critical as a result of Diaz was once crying at the box as have been his brother and Team Puerto Rico teammate Alexis and his Mets’ teammate Francisco Lindor.

Ironically, the Mets had imposed some rules for Puerto Rico’s utilization of Diaz to ensure that him to be within the World Baseball Classic. The maximum vital being that he was once no longer for use on back-to-back days. They have been seeking to restrict the probabilities of their celebrity closer getting injured however how he were given injured was once an entire fluke.

It additionally inspires recollections of Kendrys Morales who celebrated a walk-off grand slam in 2010 and broke his ankle leaping onto house plate in celebration. Morales’ profession was once by no means the similar after that damage.

Finkelstein mentioned about Diaz’s damage and the place it came about, “This is as bad as it can get. The only thing that would have been worse is if Lindor got hurt.”

Mets’s fanatics frustration in regards to the WBC in mild of Diaz’s plight is comprehensible. The timing of the match makes it so any damage may jeopardize a participant’s MLB season and that’s precisely what came about with Diaz.

As for the Mets, they’ve some choices who can step in to near in Diaz’s position in case he’s out for all of the season, or a minimum of for a big bite of it, like Adam Ottavino and David Robertson who each have revel in as closers—Ottavino stored 21 video games for the Red Sox again in 2021 and Robertson stored 20 closing season whilst splitting time between the Cubs and Phillies.