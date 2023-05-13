Nuggets vs. Suns: Jamal Murray listed as questionable for Game 6 with illness

The Denver Nuggets have an opportunity to advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win in opposition to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening, however they are going to must do it with out level guard Jamal Murray. After placing up 19 issues, six assists and 5 rebounds in Game 5 on Tuesday, the Nuggets introduced that Murray is now listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game with a non-COVID illness. This announcement comes simply as it used to be reported that Suns middle Deandre Ayton will miss Game 6 with a rib contusion.

That’s not up to supreme for the Nuggets, however his standing may trade as the day carries on. If Murray is in the end not able to fit up, that may put extra defensive consideration on Nikola Jokic, who simply two video games in the past submit 53 issues in Denver’s Game 4 loss. If Murray is dominated out, Denver will want gamers like Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. to step up in his absence.

Murray is averaging 24.6 issues, seven assists and 5 rebounds on this sequence in opposition to Phoenix, so no longer having him available in the market leaves an enormous void on offense. Losing him would additionally imply the lack of the pick-and-roll recreation between him and Jokic, which has confirmed to be very a success in opposition to the Suns.

We’ll have to attend and notice if Murray’s illness improves forward of the sport, however at the moment the Nuggets have to devise for the potential of no longer having him available in the market Thursday evening.