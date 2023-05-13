1 dead, multiple injured following possible tornado in Rio Grande Valley: NWS

At least one individual was once killed and multiple others had been injured Saturday morning following a possible tornado that touched down close to Laguna Heights, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, the National Weather Service mentioned.

In a commentary on Facebook, the Port Isabel Police Department showed there have been accidents at the floor and that multiple buildings have been destroyed.

“Crews are working to clear debris and downed power lines,” the commentary mentioned. “At about 4 am, a tornado struck the Laguna Heights area. Multiple structures destroyed and injuries confirmed. Port Isabel Event Center is open for shelter.”