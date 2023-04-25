North Texas Man Killed by Bull – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

A sad incident took place in Ellis County, Texas on Monday afternoon when a 60-year-old guy used to be it seems that killed by a bull. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office gained a 911 name at 2:03 p.m. during which the caller stated {that a} bull had perhaps killed his son. Although the sufferer’s father reportedly attempted to give protection to his son, it used to be too overdue. The sufferer, who have been running at the circle of relatives’s land, used to be making an attempt to rip down a fence when he encountered the bull.

According to Alfred Limon, a neighbor who had recognized the sufferer’s circle of relatives for years, the daddy had his pickup truck subsidized up midway off the street to perhaps offer protection to his son, but it surely used to be already too overdue. First responders had been not able to method the sufferer; the bull used to be destroying belongings and fighting them from rendering help. Neighbors additionally tried to assist the sufferer and include the bull.

The sheriff’s place of job dispatched deputies to the scene, which used to be situated within the 200 block of James Road, east of Ferris. Unfortunately, the sufferer used to be pronounced useless on the scene at 2:07 p.m. An air ambulance have been referred to as to move the person to a clinic, however he used to be already deceased. A spokesman for the sheriff’s place of job mentioned that the bull used to be later shot by deputies. Authorities have now not known the bull’s proprietor or its foundation. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is engaging in an investigation into the incident.

Ferris is a town situated in Ellis County, roughly 20 miles south of Dallas.

NBC 5’s Alicia Barrera contributed to this file.