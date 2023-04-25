Maple Leafs rally, top Lightning in OT for 3-1 series lead

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 in an exhilarating extra time victory all through their first-round playoff matchup on Monday evening. Alexander Kerfoot changed into the hero of the sport, scoring the profitable target at the energy play at 4:14 of extra time. Toronto controlled to wipe out a three-goal deficit in the 3rd length to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Although Alex Killorn scored two times for the Lightning, serving to to construct a 4-1 lead, Toronto controlled to erase the deficit with 3 targets, two of which got here from Auston Matthews, in simply over six mins. Morgan Rielly scored his 2d target of the series to tie the sport 4-4 at 16:04 of the 3rd.

- Advertisement -

This marks the second one time in 3 nights that Toronto rallied overdue in the sport to power extra time. They did so up to now in Game 3, the place Ryan O’Reilly controlled to attain with 60 seconds left in legislation prior to in the end profitable the sport at 19:45 of OT for a 2-1 series lead.

Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos additionally scored for the Lightning, with Andrei Vasilevskiy preventing 32 pictures, together with a few large saves in the extra time length, prior to Kerfoot redirected Mark Giordano’s shot previous the goalie for the win. Noel Acciari scored for the second one recreation in a row for Toronto, deflecting Juston Holl’s shot previous Vasilevskiy in the second one length to quickly deliver the Maple Leafs inside one target, previous to Tampa Bay scoring consecutive targets.

Although the Lightning controlled to take a 2-0 lead via the tip of the primary length, Toronto used to be lucky that the deficit wasn’t larger. Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped Brandon Hagel’s penalty shot early on in the sport.

- Advertisement -

Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point used to be in the lineup Monday evening after struggling an uncongenial fall head-first into the forums whilst scuffling with for a unfastened puck with Toronto’s Morgan Rielly. Although Rielly used to be to start with assessed a five-minute primary penalty for boarding, the decision used to be overturned. The hit sparked a number of skirmishes, together with fights between Steven Stamkos and Auston Matthews, in addition to Nikita Kucherov and Ryan O’Reilly. Point used to be in a position to go back six mins later and completed the sport with an lend a hand on Sergachev’s target, which put Tampa Bay up 2-0.