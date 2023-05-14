North Richland Hills crime: Car chase, house fire







Police in North Richland Hills reported {that a} guy is recently in custody following a automobile chase that led to a house fire on Saturday night time. According to the dept, 37-year-old Daniel Laseman was once making an attempt to evade the police at round 11 p.m. After being pursued alongside Hightower Drive, he then proceeded to crash into a house within the 7500 block of that side road.

The crash brought about the automobile to ignite, sooner or later resulting in a fire within the house. No accidents had been reported from someone within the house and the fire division controlled to extinguish the flames very quickly.

In a remark launched on Sunday afternoon, the police division suspects Laseman was once inebriated whilst riding.

Formal fees had been filed towards Laseman which come with riding whilst intoxicated (DWI) in addition to evading arrest/detention with a automobile. Currently, Laseman is being held in prison on a $5,000 bond.