Gatwick airport shuts runway after reports of nearby drone activity

London’s Gatwick Airport closed its runway for just about an hour on Sunday after a drone was once reported nearby

LONDON — London’s Gatwick Airport closed its runway for just about an hour Sunday after a drone was once reported nearby.

Officials at Britain’s second-busiest airport mentioned 12 incoming flights needed to be diverted to different airports.

- Advertisement -

The airport mentioned that “following established procedures, operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily” at 1:44 p.m. “while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place.”

The airport reopened about 50 mins later. A Gatwick spokesperson was once not able to mention whether or not a drone were came upon.

In December 2018, greater than 140,000 vacationers had been stranded or behind schedule after dozens of drone sightings close down Gatwick for portions of 3 consecutive days.

- Advertisement -

A months-long police investigation failed to spot the culprits or decide what number of of the sightings had been actual. Police mentioned on the time that the incident was once now not deemed terror-related “and there is no evidence to suggest it was either state-sponsored, campaign or interest-group led.”