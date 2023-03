- Advertisement - Norman middle school teacher named KOCO 5’s February Teacher of the Month Congratulations to Heather Bellows, a teacher at Whittier Middle School in Norman. - Advertisement - Updated: 12:14 PM CST Mar 9, 2023

- Advertisement -



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

RIGHT DOWN HERE. HERE WE GO. ALL RIGHT. OH, OH, YOU HAVE THE BELLA. WELL, LET’S WALK THIS WAY. OKAY. YOU GOT ALL YOUR STUDENTS HERE. LOOK AT THIS. ALL RIGHT, ALL RIGHT. SO, HEATHER BELLOWS, YOU ARE HERE IN THE GYMNASIUM. YOU SEE ALL YOUR STUDENTS? YES. WE HAVE YOUR FAMILY RIGHT THERE IN THE FRONT ROW. HAVE TO TELL YOU SOMETHING. OKAY. YOUR KOCO FEBRUARY TEACHER OF THE MONTH. OH, WELL, THANK YOU. CAN I GET A CAN I GET A. BALL? ALL RIGHT. THANK YOU. SO. ALL RIGHT. SO, HEATHER, HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT TEACHER OF THE MONTH? HOW DO YOU FEEL RIGHT NOW? WELL, I FEEL HONORED. I FEEL SHOCKED. I KNEW SOMETHING WAS UP THIS MORNING CAUSE THINGS ARE NOT GOING AS PLANNED. AND ALL THIS MORNING I JUST TRIED NOT TO QUESTION IT TOO MUCH, BUT I FEEL VERY HONORED. THESE KIDS ARE GREAT. THEY CHALLENGE ME EVERY DAY TO DO MY VERY BEST. AND I. I FEEL PRIVILEGED AND. WOW, TOTALLY SURPRISED THAT I THANK YOU. WE KNOW THAT YOU TEACH BAND HERE. THESE ARE SOME OF YOUR BAND STUDENTS IN THE BLEACHERS HERE IN THE GYM. WE’VE BEEN TOLD BY THIS NOMINATION THAT YOU GOT ABOVE AND BEYOND FOR YOUR STUDENTS. YOU BUY BOOKS, YOU HELP WITH COMPETITIONS, GETTING STUDENTS TO THOSE COMPETITIONS, GETTING THEM SLACKS, GETTING THEM THEIR UNIFORMS. I MEAN, YOU ARE GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND FOR YOUR STUDENTS. WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THAT? WELL, IT IS PART OF WHAT I DO. I MEAN, I DON’T THINK THAT MUCH ABOUT IT BECAUSE IT’S JUST PART OF MY ROLE AS THEIR TEACHER, AS THEIR BAND DIRECTOR TO TO DO THE THINGS THAT THEY NEED TO GET THE JOB DONE. SO I, I KNOW I DON’T THINK OF IT AS GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND. IT’S JUST PART OF WHAT I DO FOR THEM. AND I DON’T I JUST THINK OF IT AS PART OF THE JOB AND I SEE WHAT A SWING AROUND. SO WE CAN SEE SOME OF THE STUDENTS THIS MORNING. THESE ARE THE MAIN REASON THAT THESE GUYS ARE THE REASON WE’RE OUT HERE TODAY. TO KNOW TO KNOW THAT YOU HAVE THEIR SUPPORT AND THE SUPPORT OF THEIR PARENTS. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN TO YOU? IT MEANS A WHOLE LOT TO ME THAT THESE STUDENTS AND THEIR PARENTS ARE SO SUPPORTIVE. I HAVE NEVER FELT MORE SUPPORTED THAN BEING AT THIS SCHOOL AT WHITTIER, AND IT MEANS A LOT. I KNOW THAT WHENEVER I IN MY ADMINISTRATION IS SUPER SUPPORTIVE TO ANYTHING I HAVE ASKED. THE ANSWER IS USUALLY YES, WE’LL DO IT. WE CAN WE CAN, YOU KNOW, DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO MAKE SURE THAT THAT HAPPENS FOR YOU. AND THE PARENTS ARE ACTUALLY THE SAME WAY WHENEVER I ASK OF THEM, THEY’RE RIGHT THERE IN THE STUDENTS AS WELL. SO I FEEL VERY SUPPORTED. AND THIS IS VERY COOL. THANK YOU. WE HAVE ONE LAST THING FOR YOU SINCE YOU ARE FEBRUARY’S TEACHER OF THE MONTH, KOCO PATNERS WITH QUAIL CREEK BANK EVERY MONTH FOR TEACHER OF THE MONTH AND WE GIVE THIS CHECK THOUSAND DOLLARS TO GO TO THE PROJECT. THE CHOICE. I MADE THERE SO YOU’RE GOING TO GET THAT $1,000 CHECK AND IT’S GOING TO GO TO THE PROJECT OF YOUR CHOICE. AND DONORS CHOOSE YOUR WHAT DO YOU THINK YOU’LL USE THAT MONEY FOR? OH, MY GOODNESS. THERE’S SO MANY THINGS WE JUST ACTUALLY DID A HUGE FUNDRAISER IN THE FALL TO PURCHASE SOME MUSIC STAND AND A SOUND SYSTEM AND SOME OTHER THINGS TOO. SO THERE’S A FEW THINGS THAT WE WEREN’T ABLE TO ACTUALLY AFFORD WITH THE FUNDRAISER MONEY. SO, UM, GOSH, I’LL HAVE TO REALLY GIVE IT SOME THOUGHT, BUT I KNOW THAT THERE’S SOME DEFINITE THINGS THAT WE CAN USE IT FOR. UM, I DON’T KNOW ABOUT INSTRUMENTS, BUT IT’S A POSSIBILITY THAT MIGHT BE ABLE TO HELP WITH THAT. BUT FOR SURE, THERE’S MORE STANDS. I COULDN’T GET ENOUGH TO SUPPLY THE WHOLE ENTIRE BAND ROOM, BUT WE CAN DO SOME MORE OF THAT AND A FEW MORE THINGS. ANY MESSAGE TO ANY TEACHER OUT THERE WHO YOU KNOW MIGHT NEED THAT WORD OF ADVICE FROM YOU? YOU’VE BEEN TEACHING FOR 20 PLUS YEARS, I’M TOLD. SO, YOU KNOW, THIS IS A JOB THAT GIVES SO MUCH. BACK TO YOU. WHAT CAN YOU GIVE BACK TO OTHER TEACHERS TODAY? YOU KNOW, SOMETIMES YOU’RE GOING TO YOU’RE GOING TO BE IN SOME VALLEYS, YOU’RE GOING TO HIT SOME DAYS THAT YOU’RE LIKE, OH, IS THIS REALLY WHAT I’M CUT OUT TO DO? BUT, YOU KNOW, THE REWARDS ARE DEFINITELY THEY FAR OUTWEIGH THE HARD TIME. SO JUST STICK WITH IT. IT IS IT WILL PAY OFF. ALL RIGHT. WELL, CONGRATS, HEATHER. THIS IS AWESOME, GUYS. ALL RIGHT, THAT IS FRESH HERE. AND WHAT ARE YOUR MIDD