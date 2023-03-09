Two Texas suspects record prank robbery with fake gun

One of the suspects had an merchandise in his hand, portraying it as a gun when he entered the shop.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are soliciting for the general public’s assist in figuring out two males who allegedly pulled a prank robbery whilst recording the act themselves.

On Feb. 25, 2023, round 3:40 p.m., two people entered the Family Dollar at 7320 S. Hulen St. in Fort Worth. This is southeast of Ben H. Rosenthal Park and west of Candleridge Park.

One of the suspects had an merchandise in his hand, portraying it as a gun when he entered the shop. As will also be observed within the retailer’s video, the opposite suspect appears to be recording the person with the fake gun.

The suspect with the article then pointed it on the cashier and yelled for everybody to, “Get down! This is a stick up,” in keeping with police. The different guy endured to record the incident.

Both suspects then left that retailer and left in a black automobile, police say. They then drove to another Family Dollar at 8500 McCart Ave. and allegedly repeated the similar offense.

Police say the suspect with the fake gun is guy status about 6 ft tall. He used to be dressed in black sun shades, a grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, white sneakers and a pink hat with an American flag on it.

Police say the suspect taking pictures the offense is a person with a beard who used to be dressed in a pink hoodie with the phrase “Rockets” on it and black sweatpants.