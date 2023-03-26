Nominee for F.A.A. Post Withdraws From Consideration

President Biden’s nominee to guide the Federal Aviation Administration, Phillip A. Washington, has withdrawn from attention for the process, in step with the White House.

Mr. Washington’s Republican critics within the Senate had argued that he lacked enough aviation revel in, and so they raised questions on his connection to a corruption investigation in Los Angeles.

His withdrawal got here in a while after the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation mentioned it might extend its vote on Mr. Washington’s nomination, which were scheduled for Wednesday.

Abdullah Hasan, a spokesman for the White House, mentioned that Mr. Washington had the fitting {qualifications} and revel in to run the F.A.A.