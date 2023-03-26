Bholaa star Ajay Devgn takes a dig at Kapil Sharma after he jokes about the superstar’s stunts in his films [Watch video]

Kapil Sharma loves getting mocked by means of celebrities on his presentations sometimesbut they need to be particular onesone of them is Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgnwho hardly ever comes on Kapil’s displayKapil Sharma’s display used to be observed asking Ajay about the stunts he has been doing over the years in his films requested him which used to be the maximum tricky stunt for him to do by means of a long way. He took a hilarious dig at the comic actor stated guffawing at his jokes on his display is the hardest stunt he does. WellindeedAjay Devgn is a one-line kinghe proved it time once more. This is not the first time any famous person has roasted Kapil on his display; there are lots of occasions we see Akshay Kumar entering his display to advertise his respective films roasting the comic actorthis banter is even liked by means of the enthusiasts.

Watch the video of Bholaa star Ajay Devgn roasts comic Kapil Sharma on his display TKSS after he jokes about his stunts in his films.

Ajay Devgn may be just about Kapilhe takes him as his icon; he thankfully accepts all his jokes roars at himknowing that the actor does not imply them. The celebrity actor used to be provide on the display in conjunction with Tabuwho is his absolute best good friend a nice actor. Tabu Ajay can be observed as soon as once more sharing the display screen after Drishyam 2the enthusiasts are going gaga over the movie calling it higher than their absolute best unencumber.

Ajay Tabu ceaselessly create fireworks at the field workplace with their distinctive concept-driven filmsit can be fascinating to look how smartly Kuch Bholaawhich may be the remake of a South Indian filmKaithiwill churn at the field workplace. As their final unencumberDrishyam 2was a massive hit at the field workplace the easiest instance of a content-driven movie doing wonders at the field workplace



