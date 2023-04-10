Family participants say they have not noticed Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez since Nov. 2022. His speedy circle of relatives fled the rustic in March.

EVERMAN, Texas — After greater than two weeks for the reason that preliminary AMBER Alert was once issued, some other group is becoming a member of the seek for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez out of North Texas.

Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) helps Everman police glance across the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive, the place the 6-year-old lived along with his speedy circle of relatives.

TEXSAR will probably be looking out on foot, horseback, and with dogs and drones. They’re taking a look in wooded spaces east and north of the circle of relatives’s house.

Community participants are making plans to carry a prayer vigil for Noel. The vigil will get started at 8:30 p.m. on the Everman Civic Center on North Race Street.

What we all know now about Noel’s disappearance

Everman police first discovered about Noel on March 20. The (*10*) reached out announcing members of the family hadn’t noticed the 6-year-old since November 2022.

Police leader Craig Spencer mentioned officials went to the house on Wisteria, the place Noel's mom, 37-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, mentioned he was once along with his organic father in Mexico.

On March 23, CPI mentioned they discovered the daddy who mentioned he by no means were given to satisfy Noel earlier than he was once deported to Mexico. Police attempted to succeed in the mum once more, however she did not solution.

An AMBER Alert for Noel was once issued on March 25. Later that night time, government discovered that the boy’s mom, father, and 6 siblings boarded to flight to Turkey, then perhaps India, on March 23. Noel was once now not indexed on that flight.

On April 6, the executive mentioned Noel is not an endangered lacking individual, and that investigators have made up our minds he’s most likely useless.

Note: The following video was once uploaded on April 6

Addressing rumors

In a seek warrant got through WFAA, Cindy’s brother said to investigators that she instructed their mom that she bought Noel to an unknown feminine at a Fiesta Mart.

The brother additionally said Rodriguez-Singh mentioned that the unknown feminine will have to now not be contacted over fears that Noel’s mom might be reported to CPS, the warrant said.

In the April 6 update, Chief Spencer mentioned police have now not discovered any proof that Noel was once bought or trafficked.

Spencer mentioned investigators additionally disproved tales that the kid was once given to different members of the family, together with the boy’s aunt in Mexico.