Plano Police Ask For Public’s Help With Unsolved Murder

On April 6, 2023, the Plano Police Department posted an outline and a number of other images of a homicide sufferer from 1996. Now, Crime Stoppers are providing an award for any information associated with the case.

In January 1997, an unidentified Hispanic male was once discovered deceased in a box on the southwest nook of SH 121 and Independence Parkway with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, police came upon the sufferer was once murdered in October 1996, in a house beneath building within the Ridgeview Ranch subdivision at the southeast nook of Independence Parkway & Ridgeview Drive. It was once discovered that his frame was once later dumped within the box.

- Advertisement -

The sufferer looked as if it would were hired as a building painter running within the space. He is described as an 18‐30 years previous Hispanic male, roughly 5’6” and about 200 kilos. A composite comic strip of the sufferer was once created for identity.

Photo: plano pd

Detectives have now recognized every other lacking individual case which may be associated with the homicide. The topic of the lacking individual case is a tender Hispanic building employee referred to as Martin Trevino. Trevino lived within the Fort Worth space and labored in new house building in Plano — believed to be from the Mexican states of both Tamaulipas (Reynosa), Chihuahua or Guanajuato.

Detectives are nonetheless running to spot any members of the family. At the time, he was once now not entered into any lacking individual databases. But the police shared that he could also be beneath an alias of Martin or Martine Trebino.

Photo: plano pd

- Advertisement -

The Plano Police Department is inquiring for any information in regards to the identification of the homicide sufferer and extra main points surrounding their loss of life. Additionally, they’re looking for any information that might lend a hand to verify the identification of Trevino and be informed the whereabouts of any of his circle of relatives, residing within the U.S. or in Mexico.

Crime Stoppers pays as much as $5,000 for information known as into Crime Stoppers that ends up in the arrest and indictment for this legal offense and different legal offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214‐373‐TIPS (8477) or put up a tip on-line at P3tips.com.

If you could have any information associated with this situation, touch the Plano Police Department tip line at 972‐941‐2148 or Detective Aaron Benzick ([email protected]).

- Advertisement -

Related