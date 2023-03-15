No clear association between Paxlovid and COVID-19 rebound, FDA says

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration research didn’t discover a clear association between the COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid and sickness rebound, the FDA stated in a brand new record.

Rebound charges are round the similar in individuals who took the drug and those that did not, the learn about stated. It’s the primary time the FDA has weighed in on COVID-19 rebound.

“Virologic and/or symptomatic rebound may occur as part of the natural progression and resolution of COVID-19 disease, irrespective of PAXLOVID treatment,” the FDA wrote. Around 10 to 16% of folks with COVID-19 had rebound signs, in keeping with the FDA’s research.

Multiple high-profile folks skilled COVID-19 rebound after taking Paxlovid, together with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci— it was once a big speaking level across the drug. This new record gives knowledge to counterbalance the ones anecdotal studies.

An indication for a COVID-19 checking out tent, March 9, 2023, in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Pfizer, which makes Paxlovid, stated it is working two further research to take a look at and perceive symptom rebound.

One will have a look at rebounds in immunocompromised sufferers who take Paxlovid for various quantities of time. The 2nd will take a look at if sufferers who take Paxlovid and then have symptom rebound must take some other process the drug.

The data was once a part of the FDA’s briefing file forward of a gathering of the company’s advisors Thursday, the place they are going to speak about whether or not the FDA must absolutely approve Paxlovid. The drug is recently to be had on account of the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

The drug Paxlovid from the pharmaceutical corporate Pfizer in opposition to Covid-19 is on a desk. Picture Alliance/DPA by way of Getty Images

A February study confirmed COVID rebound is “common” for many who didn’t take antiviral remedies, “but the combination of symptom and viral rebound is rare.”

The FDA licensed pharmacies to prescribe Paxlovid in July 2022.

“The FDA recognizes the important role pharmacists have played and continue to play in combatting this pandemic,” Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director for the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, stated in a observation remaining 12 months. “Since Paxlovid must be taken within five days after symptoms begin, authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment for some patients who are eligible to receive this drug for the treatment of COVID-19.”

Overall, the drug has labored as promised, medical doctors stated, by means of dramatically lowering the possibilities that an older or high-risk particular person would possibly finish up hospitalized or lifeless.

Doctors have stated that Paxlovid is most efficient when given as quickly after a prognosis of COVID-19 as conceivable. Taking it later all through the process the sickness would possibly outcome within the drug no longer being as efficient.

What’s extra is that it could assist save you lengthy COVID.

A study released in November 2022 by the Veterans Administration having a look on the scientific information of 56,000 folks discovered that taking Paxlovid early lowered the probabilities of experiencing “long COVID” by means of some 25%.